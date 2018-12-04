11 superb photographs from the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year people’s choice award

Toby Keel

The Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year award is one of the highlights of the calendar for those of us who love beautiful photographs of nature, and this year's shortlist for the LUMIX People's Choice Award shows exactly why.

There are 25 pictures on the shortlist for the award chosen by members of the public, our favourites of which are down below.

You can see the entire shortlist and vote for your favourite at the LUMIX People’s Choice Award website – voting is open until 14.00pm on Monday 5 February, 2019.

The competition has been running for over half a century – this is its 54th year. The exhibition is open at the Natural History Museum until 30 June.

Ambush by Federico Veronesi, Kenya On a hot morning at the Chitake Springs, in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe, Federico watched as an old lioness descended from the top of the riverbank. She’d been lying in wait to ambush any passing animals visiting a nearby waterhole further along the riverbed.

Painted Waterfall by Eduardo Blanco Mendizabal, Spain When the sun beams through a hole in the rock at the foot of the La Foradada waterfall, Catalonia, Spain, it creates a beautiful pool of light. The rays appear to paint the spray of the waterfall and create a truly magical picture.

Three Kings by Wim Van Den Heever, South Africa Wim came across these king penguins on a beach in the Falkland Islands just as the sun was rising. They were caught up in a fascinating mating behaviour – the two males were constantly moving around the female using their flippers to fend the other off.

Under the Snow by Audren Morel, France Unafraid of the snowy blizzard, this squirrel came to visit Audren as he was taking photographs of birds in the small Jura village of Les Fourgs, France. Impressed by the squirrel’s endurance, he made it the subject of the shoot.

Teenager by Franco Banfi, Switzerland Franco was free diving off Dominica in the Caribbean Sea when he witnessed this young male sperm whale trying to copulate with a female. Unfortunately for him her calf was always in the way and the frisky male had to continually chase off the troublesome calf.

Fox Meets Fox by Matthew Maran, UK Matthew has been photographing foxes close to his home in north London for over a year and ever since spotting this street art had dreamt of capturing this image. After countless hours and many failed attempts his persistence paid off.

Family Portrait by Connor Stefanison, Canada A great grey owl and her chicks sit in their nest in the broken top of a Douglas fir tree in Kamloops, Canada. They looked towards Connor only twice as he watched them during the nesting season from a tree hide 50 feet (15 metres) up.

All That Remains by Phil Jones, UK A male orca had beached itself about a week before Phil’s visit to Sea Lion Island, Falkland Islands. Despite its huge size the shifting sands had almost covered the whole carcass and scavengers, such as this striated caracara, had started to move in.

A male orca had beached itself about a week before Phil's visit to Sea Lion Island, Falkland Islands. Despite its huge size the shifting sands had almost covered the whole carcass and scavengers, such as this striated caracara, had started to move in.

