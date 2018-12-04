11 superb photographs from the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year people’s choice award

The Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year award is one of the highlights of the calendar for those of us who love beautiful photographs of nature, and this year's shortlist for the LUMIX People's Choice Award shows exactly why.

There are 25 pictures on the shortlist for the award chosen by members of the public, our favourites of which are down below.

You can see the entire shortlist and vote for your favourite at the LUMIX People’s Choice Award website – voting is open until 14.00pm on Monday 5 February, 2019.

The competition has been running for over half a century – this is its 54th year. The exhibition is open at the Natural History Museum until 30 June.

A male orca had beached itself about a week before Phil’s visit to Sea Lion Island, Falkland Islands. Despite its huge size the shifting sands had almost covered the whole carcass and scavengers, such as this striated caracara, had started to move in.

Otherworldly by Franco Banfi, Switzerland

A school of Munk’s devil ray were feeding on plankton at night off the coast of Isla Espíritu Santo in Baja California, Mexico. Franco used the underwater lights from his boat and a long exposure to create this otherworldly image.