Be more squirrel: What you can learn from Britain’s favourite woodland animal, plus Valentines for cheapskates and our Quiz of the Day

Squirrel your way to fitness

It was Squirrel Appreciation Day this week, and in honour of our furry little chums the WWF published a handy little guide to how following the squirrel’s lead could help you be happier and healthier.

The charity’s Prescription for Nature doesn’t just talk about being outside and climbing trees — although that is part of it: there is some evidence that getting out in the open air for at least 20 minutes a day can do wonders for us.

Getting up early — as also recommended by the recent self-help book The 5am Club — is apparently a good start, since ‘red squirrels are early risers and typically active first thing.’ And just ‘groggily grabbing that morning coffee’ isn’t going to help: the WWF’s experts suggest instead that you begin the day by ‘getting outside in the fresh air and taking in your surroundings’.

There are also sections on foraging, sleeping habits and more, including getting out and running more. Red squirrels’ ability to run is apparently something which could really make a difference to their survival, especially given schemes to reintroduce pine martens in some parts of Britain: ‘Evidence suggests the return of pine martens is actually benefiting red squirrels, because they’re faster, more agile, and better able to avoid being caught than the greys.’

Trying Couch to 5K may not be quite running for your life from a snarling predator, but it’s a start. You can read the Prescription for Nature at the WWF’s website.

Quiz of the Day

1) What is the fifth letter in the Greek alphabet?

2) Which dramatist and poet is the only person to be buried upright in Westminster Abbey?

3) What is the varicella virus more commonly known as?

4) Which is the longest mountain range?

5) Octavia Hill founded which British organisation in 1895?

Charm, warmth and surprise

The Riba Journal took a look at Calverley Old Hall in Yorkshire — and it’s just beautiful. If disarmingly clean.

Most of these things shouldn’t be a thing, but this one should be

We’re not generally big on various ‘days’ being declared by marketing types. We’ve made an exception for the WWF and squirrel day, above; and we’re making another on February 18.

That’s because it is, apparently ‘Drink Wine Day’, which we thoroughly approve of. Notwithstanding the fact that ‘Drink Wine Day’ is pretty much every day, that is.

Kids with the kids, little lambs with your little lambs

A strong contender for cutest half-term activity is taking place at Cotswold Farm Park in Gloucestershire, which opens for 2025 in the February school holidays with a ‘Lambing and Kidding’ event. They’re expecting over 600 newborns, and visitors will be able to watch adorable newborns taking their first steps. There will also be expert-led lambing talks offering insights into the newborns’ lives. Ahhh!

More harm than good?

In the Country Life inbox on Thursday: ‘Aldi’s Valentines Day Gifts all under £10’. We’ve nothing at all against budget supermarkets, but…. trying to tick the Undying Love box for a tenner feels like you’ll only shoot yourself in the foot. Still, if you want heart-shaped ice cubes, non-Lego construction brick flowers (£2.99!) or soft toys with cute slogans, you’ll know where to go.

Quiz answers

1) Epsilon

2) Ben Jonson

3) Chicken pox

4) Andes

5) The National Trust