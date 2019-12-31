Country Life’s quirkiest features of 2019: The dog who summoned the armed police, the bus that jumped Tower Bridge and the likelihood of death by coconut

The best thing about being a magazine with such a wide readership is the truly eclectic mix of articles that we're able to deliver to your doorsteps. Here are our favourites from the past year.

How bad does a dog have to be to demolish the family Easter eggs, chew up a passport a day before a trip to Australia and summon the armed police while their owner was helplesly in the shower? The answer is clear; the dog must be the naughtiest dog in Britain. And that’s just what Pici is.

You think you know the answer to this one. Let us assure you, you really don’t. There’s a reason why Albert Gunter went onto be the best men of one of the passengers on his bus.

That’s right; it was once fashionable to wear jewellery made from human hair. Before you judge, remember two things. 1) Victorians used hair jewellery to imortalise dead loved ones and some of it is actually fairly intricate and beautiful. 2) Lady Gaga wore a dress made of meat. We’re not so far removed as we might hope from our batty ancestors.

It was a question that needed an answer. Thanks to us, it now has one.

Okay okay, when you look at it initially, it looks a little murdery. But give this feature time – time to convince you that there’s nothing awful about offal. In fact, one could argue that it’s sustainable eating; cutting waste, using every part of the animal and so on.

One only needs to meet the enigmatic Patrick Galbraith to stop asking the question: ‘Who in their right mind would spend five days on an uninhabited Scottish island?’. The answer is, of course, Patrick Galbraith. The story of a man, a terrier and a fishing rod is well-worth the read.

Here at Country Life we’re blessed with not only Patrick Galbraith, but also the lovably bonkers Emma Hughes as a regular contributor. Whatever Pheidippides thought his legacy would be after trasversing the vast distance between Marathon and Athens, it was not this. Never this.

Discover who first opted to mix fire water with medicine to form the nation’s favourite drink order.

If you thought Country Life wasn’t the place for hard-hitting research journalism, you’re entirely wrong. As well as answering some of the most important, unasked questions out there, we also bring you handy tips to protect your lunch on the beach. You’re welcome.

Another question in desperate need of answering thankfully answered; Martin Fone explores the likelihood of death by coconut and gives some sound avice on how to avoid it. Namely, don’t sit under coconut trees. Who would’ve thunk it?

