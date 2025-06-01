Gwithian Towans: A golden sand beach that stretches along the eastern curve of St Ives Bay
Near the north-eastern extremity of the bay, Gwithian Towans in Cornwall abuts the cove of Godrevy — said to have inspired Virginia Woolf’s To The Lighthouse.
At low tide, the dune-backed coastal expanse known as The Towans becomes a single three-mile strand of golden sand, stretching majestically along the eastern curve of St Ives Bay. Look more closely at the map — or wait until the tide comes in — and you’ll see that it’s more than half a dozen separate beaches.
All are worthy of your attention, but special mention goes to Gwithian Towans, near the north-eastern extremity of the bay. Hemmed in by grassy cliffs and abutting the little National Trust-owned cove of Godrevy — where the slender lighthouse is said to have inspired Virginia Woolf’s To The Lighthouse — it’s a magnet for walkers, swimmers, birdwatchers, families and more.
You might also be treated to marine wildlife. Grey seals can often be sighted basking on the beach around the headland from Godrevy and bottlenose dolphins periodically appear in the waves. All this, yet you’re less than five miles as the gull flies from the restaurants, boutiques and galleries of St Ives.
How to visit Gwithian Towans
If driving, parking is available near the beach, which can also be reached by foot, via the South West Coast Path. You can walk to Gwithian Towans via the path from Porthkidney Beach, Portreath Beach, Mexico Towans Beach or from the National Trust car park at Godrev, if you fancy a bit of Woolf-tourism or some seal spotting first.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Ben Lerwill is a multi-award-winning travel writer based in Oxford. He has written for publications and websites including national newspapers, Rough Guides, National Geographic Traveller, and many more. His children's books include Wildlives (Nosy Crow, 2019) and Climate Rebels and Wild Cities (both Puffin, 2020).
-
-
The Renaissance of the country house: Stowe Hall in Buckinghamshire
In 1975, the end seemed nigh for the great country houses of Britain, but, 50 years on, our built heritage has exceeded expectation and undergone a remarkable revival, John Goodall writes.
-
Nanjizal Beach lets you experience a very different Cornwall to headline-hogging Land's End
The beach — which is also known as Mill Bay — sits about half an hour’s walk south of Land’s End, though the two couldn't be more different.
-
Nanjizal Beach lets you experience a very different Cornwall to headline-hogging Land's End
The beach — which is also known as Mill Bay — sits about half an hour’s walk south of Land’s End, though the two couldn't be more different.
-
Mawgan Creek: The unspoilt antidote to some of Cornwall's busier corners
The creek feeds into the Helford river and is a short distance from Frenchman’s Creek, known best because of Daphne du Maurier’s 1941 novel of the same name.
-
Dollar Cove's name gets it all wrong — it's a Cornwall beach that's worth a million
Ben Lerwill takes a look at the West Country beach which has a rich history.
-
The breathtaking Cornish cove that's 'like something from a fantasy'
Ben Lerwill takes a look at Kynance Cove, the 'scenic highlight of the Lizard Peninsula'.
-
Sir David Attenborough’s record-breaking Nature documentary reveals the devastating effects of bottom trawling on our oceans
Bottom trawling is a disaster for fish stocks, but it also releases previously stored carbon back into the atmosphere.
-
Tony Juniper: 'King Charles is the most influential environmentalist of all time'
Tony Juniper CBE, the head of Natural England, on saving the world, breeding budgies and the King's importance in raising awareness of the plight of Nature.
-
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: 'Nature’s ephemeral beauty reminds us of our own finite existence'
A withering rosebud, the brevity of blossom and the one-day wonder of the mayfly: Nature’s ephemeral beauty reminds us of our own finite existence, but melancholy transience also offers moments of magic.
-
'All the floral world wants to do is procreate': Why pollen is nothing to sneeze at
Pollen often hits the headlines for making us sneeze, but it plays a vital role in far more serious matters.