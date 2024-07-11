Do your bit to save the butterflies of Britain.

Butterfly Conservation’s annual citizen-science programme, which informs conservation projects and Government policy, is back. The Big Butterfly Count 2024 runs from July 12–August 4, with members of the public invited to spend 15 minutes outside monitoring the fluttering of little wings, providing vital data to combat the sad truth that half of Britain’s butterfly species are close to extinction.

‘We’re getting reports that, although many species have been seen early this year, likely due to the very warm early spring, sightings are actually down, which is probably a result of the very wet and windy weather,’ explains Zoë Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation.

‘We need as many people as possible to take part in this year’s Big Butterfly Count to help us see what’s happening.’

Last year, more than 135,000 people counted ‘more than 1.5 million butterflies and day-flying moths,’ adds Dr Randle, ‘with the red admiral reigning supreme with almost 250,000 sightings. This was the first time this iconic species hit the top spot and we’re curious to see whether the warmer winter will enable it to keep its number-one position.’

Butterfly Conservation doesn’t merely count butterflies, of course. The charity currently runs more than 30 nature reserves and has countless ongoing projects all over the country. Recent ones include the use of curly-haired Mangalitsa pigs and longhorn cattle at a National Trust site on Exmoor to create perfect habitat for the high brown fritillary (down 65% since 1978), which only feeds on tiny common dog violets, and a three-year scheme involving 26,000 volunteers counting and creating new habitat on the White Cliffs of Dover for rare fluffy white marsh mallow, Sussex emerald and fiery clearwing moths. Visit www.butterfly-conservation.org for further information.

To take part, visit www.bigbutterflycount.org or download the free Big Butterfly Count app.