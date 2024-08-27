Leading landscape photographers share their secrets in latest Light & Land exhibition

Charlie Waite, Bill Ward, Astrid McGechan, Ed Rumble and Charlotte Bellamy are some of the many famous names who will be exhibiting at the Mall Galleries from September 3.

30 years ago, the ‘doyen’ of English landscape photographer, Charlie Waite, decided that it was important for people to know and understand how to compose and produce (‘never take’, he tells me) a beautiful landscape photograph.

As a result, he set up Light & Land, one of the UK’s premier photographic holiday tour companies, which offers one-day workshops, residential tours in the UK and abroad, and often conducted by Charlie himself.

To celebrate the company’s 30th birthday, a new exhibition is taking place at the Mall Galleries in London, bringing talented photographers from around the world to showcase and sell their work.

‘I am delighted to celebrate 30 years of Light & Land with a fantastic exhibition,’ says Charlie, who also appeared on the Country Life Podcast in July. ‘The last 30 years have brought many developments in the world of photography. The emergence of the mobile phone and its ability to make better and better photographs, as well as digital photography generally taking over from film allows people to photograph much more easily.’

The works on offer will encompass all aspects of outdoor photography, from traditional landscapes to architecture and street, and wildlife.

‘At Light & Land, we continue to take people on workshops and tours around the world, where they develop their skills, share great experiences, make new friends and connect with, explore and immerse themselves in nature through their cameras,’ adds Charlie.

‘I very much look forward to celebrating our birthday with all the photographers who participate and with the brilliant tour guides who are also exhibiting.’