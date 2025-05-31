Nanjizal Beach lets you experience a very different Cornwall to headline-hogging Land's End

The beach — which is also known as Mill Bay — sits about half an hour’s walk south of Land’s End, though the two couldn't be more different.

Nanjizal Beach, Cornwall, England, UK.
Many visitors to Nanjizal Beach come to enjoy the so-called Song of the Sea, a tidal pool that fills an open-air fissure in the rocks at high tide.
(Image credit: BerndBrueggemann/Getty Images)
Ben Lerwill's avatar
By
published
in Features

Many of Cornwall’s most rewarding coastal spots require effort to reach them. Such is the case with Nanjizal Beach (which also goes by the more prosaic name of Mill Bay), a narrow, handsomely higgledy sea inlet that can only be accessed along the coastal path. It sits about half an hour’s walk south of Land’s End, although the contrast between the two sites could hardly be greater.

If headline-hogging Land’s End has become a theme park, hill-hidden Nanjizal lets you experience a very different Cornwall — a place where the seabirds serve up the soundtrack, where a set of steep wooden steps provide your entry point to the stony sands and where your chances of finding a pasty or cream tea are non-existent.

Land's End

Land's End saw over 400,000 visitors in 2024.

(Image credit: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Nanjizal Beach

Less of a crowd at Nanjizal Beach.

(Image credit: David Clapp/Getty Images)

Parts of a now-missing episode of Doctor Who from the mid 1960s were filmed here, but many visitors today come to enjoy the so-called Song of the Sea, a tidal pool that fills an open-air fissure in the rocks at high tide. For sea swimmers looking to unleash their inner mermaid, it’s perfect

Nanjizal Beach, Cornwall

(Image credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Ben Lerwill
Ben Lerwill

Ben Lerwill is a multi-award-winning travel writer based in Oxford. He has written for publications and websites including national newspapers, Rough Guides, National Geographic Traveller, and many more. His children's books include Wildlives (Nosy Crow, 2019) and Climate Rebels and Wild Cities (both Puffin, 2020).

