Six utterly glorious images of Britain’s natural wonders, to inspire you and help out the John Muir Trust in 2020

The John Muir Trust's Wild Nature diary and calendar is filled with stunning images of our natural wonders.

There might be almost three months of 2019 still left to come, but judging from the conversations around the Country Life offices of late, the year is pretty much over. ‘Where has 2019 gone?’ we’ve been asking ourselves, unable to fathom how it seemed like we blinked around Easter and have re-opened our eyes to discover that it’s time to put the heating on.

With 2020 hurtling towards us, many of us will have started looking for diaries to start booking out the appointments and trips which will no doubt make next year feel like it whizzes by even more quickly.

Will a diary filled with beautiful pictures of wildlife help stop us in our tracks and appreciate life a little more, allowing us to feel as if the passage of time is on a more sedate schedule? Probably not, but the John Muir Trust’s Wild Nature Diary seems like it’s worth a try anyway, if only to help keep your spirits up as you hurtle towards the ever-after at increasing velocity.

The man behind the calendar, John Beatty, also hopes it’ll prove a regular source of inspiration: ‘Britain is full of wild places and wildlife wonders that we can often take for granted,’ he says. ‘I hope to inspire people to make the most of 2020 by making a new year’s resolution to get outside and explore.’

The desk diary costs £15, the wall calendar £12 — you can order both via www.wild-nature.co.uk — with a proportion of the proceeds going to the John Muir Trust. Here are some of our favourites from the pictures you’ll enjoy through the year: