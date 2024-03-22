Some of the silliest animals on the planet, captured by you

The latest edition of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards is once again open for entries, celebrating the light side of the natural world.

It’s not every day that you see a kangaroo playing air guitar and we can’t help but wondering what song it’s listening to. This image, titled Air Guitar Roo and taken by Jason Moore, was last year’s winner of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Awards.

The competition, now sponsored by Nikon, is open again for entries for its 2024 edition. It’s a very special year, as it’s the 10th anniversary of when founders Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam decided to create a competition ‘that made people smile and focused on the lighter side of life, as well as promoting the conservation of wildlife and their habitats through a humorous and positive message’.

The competition is open to the public and free to enter, with some immense prizes to be won — the top prize will win a safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya. Categories include mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, fish, insects and there is a young photographer and junior photographer prize too. Have a look below for some of last year’s amazing entries and if you think you can beat them, head over to comedywildlifephoto.com