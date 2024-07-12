The cosmos, as you have never seen it before

This year's shortlist for the Astronomy Photographer of the Year has been released, and the images are truly out of this world.

More than 3,500 entries from 58 countries were sent in this year to the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, which meant that the panel of expert judges had quite a task creating a shortlist.

Among the 30 extraordinary images that they selected is an image of an aurora in the shape of a dragon, taken during a geomagnetic storm at the Arctic Henge, Iceland; an abandoned house below the Milky Way in the middle of the Namib Desert; the Milky Way above the Roques de García in the Las Cañadas caldera, Tenerife; and a 62-second-long solar eclipse captured in Western Australia. Below are some of our favourites.

Both category and overall winners will be announced on September 12, with an exhibition of winners and shortlisted images opening at the National Maritime Museum, London SE10, on September 14 (currently, there is a show of last year’s competition, closing on August 27).

An accompanying book, Astronomy Photographer of the Year, Collection 13, will be published alongside the new exhibition (Collins, £30).