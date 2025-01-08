The very hungry otter who stunned passers-by in the middle of Stratford

The home of Shakespeare is usually packed with tourists. This week, they were treated to an amazing sight.

When you think of wildlife films, you tend to think of those film makers who camp out for six months just to get the killed shot of a wolf cub being born, or a pride of lionesses chasing down a wounded zebra. You don’t expect nature to pop up in broad daylight in the heart of one of Britain’s most popular tourist destinations. Yet that’s exactly what happened in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon this week:

If you feel bad for the fish, please don’t: according to the head of the Leamington Anglers’ Club (and we should just add that this info came via a friend of a friend) the fish is a zander — and a very large one at that.

They are ferocious predators (you could have guessed that bit) and in the past have been removed and killed for the good of the other wildlife on The Avon. So the otter isn’t just having breakfast, he or she is doing a spot of conservation work at the same time.