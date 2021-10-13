The wine cooler built into a kitchen island, and seven more of the best new looks and ideas for your most-used household space

The latest designs and products to inspire, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Artichoke

Taking centre stage in this family kitchen in a country house on the south coast is a substantial cook’s table, hand-finished to look as if its layers of terracotta-coloured paint have accumulated over time, with an aged sycamore top.

Bespoke kitchen by Artichoke, prices from £200,000 — 01934 745270; www.artichoke-ltd.com

Ercol

Established in 1920 by Lucian Ercolani, Ercol continues to manufacture furniture in Buckinghamshire today. Its latest collection is inspired by mid-century design, for which the brand is so well known, reimagined for the present day.

Heritage love seat, £799; armchair £449; chair £349 — 01844 271800; www.ercol.com

Halstock

Constructed in European oak finished with a subtle limewash, the island and double-doored baking cupboard add to the ‘unfitted’ style of the furniture in this custom-made kitchen by Halstock in a 16th-century barn.

Kitchen prices from £240,000 — 01935 891762; www.halstock.com

Kaelo

Described as the ‘first ever social kitchen appliance’, Kaelo, from £996, is designed to keep an open bottle of wine chilled as you drink it. Gather around the island with friends, put the bottle into the patented cylindrical chamber built into your worktop and dry-cold technology will keep your wine to within 1˚–2˚ of its opening temperature.

020–7870 1115; www.kaelo.co.uk

Ledbury Studio

Hand-finished solid zinc Metallics Collection doors make a striking feature in this kitchen by Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio, teamed with stained-glass windows by artist Brian Clarke.

Kitchen prices from £50,000 — 020–7566 6794; www.ledburystudio.com

Neptune

A mix of soft neutral tones creates a tranquil mood in this Suffolk kitchen by Neptune, where punches of black add definition.

Kitchen prices from £12,000; Suffolk bar stools in seasoned oak, £370 each; and Browning lanterns, £290 each — 01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Officine Gullo

Officine Gullo is known for its bespoke kitchens and professional-style cooking appliances, handcrafted in Florence to your individual colour specification.

The pink and polished copper Fiorentina 120 dual-fuel range cooker costs, £24,978, 128cm; Professional hood, £9,804; and Professional freestanding fridge freezer, £19,050 — 020–7036 1632; www.officinegullo.com

The Modern British Kitchen Company

Newcomer The Modern British Kitchen Company specialises in bespoke hardwood kitchens with a contemporary twist, such as this fresh interpretation of classic Shaker furniture. Handmade in Hampshire.

Kitchen prices from £35,000 — 01329 283123; www.modern-british.com

Tom Howley

Imaginative use of colour will personalise any kitchen, as Tom Howley shows in his new showroom at 1, Canberra House, London Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire. Seen here, Devine furniture painted in Serpentine, Hartford in Pink Dusk.

Kitchen prices from £20,000 — 0161–848 1200; www.tomhowley.co.uk