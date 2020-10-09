11 of the best new ideas in kitchens, from ‘levitating’ kitchen units to the ultimate wine fridge

The world of kitchens seems to produce ceaseless innovation. Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the latest looks and cleverest new ideas.

Elk Kitchens doing it differently

Architects George Gardner and Peter Foulk have set up ELK, producing bespoke kitchens that feature their own patent-pending storage solutions, which are designed to ensure that all cupboard and shelf space is used to the maximum. These include their striking, triangular-shaped V-drawers, intended as ‘function centres’, with contents visible and accessible.

‘Unlike most kitchens, which are built from boxes, ELK’s designs are based on a framework, which frees the designers from standard restrictions and uses less than 50% of the material of a conventional kitchen,’ explains Mr Gardner. Each kitchen is constructed at ELK’s workshop in Hampshire, using responsibly sourced timber engineered to produce a stable framework, often using light and dark woods for contrast and to highlight the unusual shape of the furniture. ‘Our aim is to produce beautiful, sustainable kitchens that are genuinely innovative,’ Mr Gardner says.

Kitchen prices start from £50,000 — www.elk-kitchens.com

Tom Howley’s colour confidence

Dusky Pink is one of two new shades that join the range of more than 20 hues available at Tom Howley, introduced in response to the demand for elegant kitchens with confident use of colour. ‘The possibilities are endless, but for a truly classic look that marries refinement and playfulness, I would suggest pairing these bolder tones with white,’ advises Mr Howley.

‘A stark white paint or worktop acts as a marvellous contrast to the depths of these two new colours. Think about bar stools with upholstery in the same tone, or even vases, plates and glassware in pinks or greens for a creative and imaginative touch.’ Prices from £20,000 — www.tomhowley.co.uk

Perrin and Rowe’s top of the pots

No more lugging heavy pots of water from the sink to the stove: the Perrin & Rowe Traditional Pot Filler in Aged Brass is designed to be installed above the hob. After use, it can be folded neatly and safely against the wall.

£767 — www.perrinandrowe.co.uk

Officine Gullo’s multiple choice

Known for professional-style performance, range cookers by Italian kitchen specialist Officine Gullo are available in more than 1,000 colours and 50 different finishes to help you choose your perfect design. Shown here is the Fiorentina dual-fuel 92cm range cooker.

£14,920 — www.officinegullo.com

Smallbone’s art of craft

Featuring curbed cabinet doors, made by hand from Rift Cut oak veneer with beautifully consistent grain, the Icarus kitchen collection by Smallbone highlights the company’s reputation for skilled craftsmanship. The kitchen features suspended cabinets — they almost appear to be levitating — with scalloped glass doors made using an ancient slumping technique.

Prices start from £200,000 — www.smallbone.co.uk

Plain English’s lighter look

Inspired by the classic kitchen worktable, this Osea island on legs by Plain English is designed to create a lighter look, an effect that is accentuated by its soft shade of mid blue, which differs from the fitted dresser and tall cupboards.

Kitchens from £35,000 — www.plainenglishdesign.co.uk

￼Martin Moore’s island life

Painted in Nantucket Blue to enhance its role as the focal point of this spacious Martin Moore kitchen, the large island draws family and friends to the heart of this Cotswolds home.

Kitchens from £35,000 — www.martinmoore.com

￼Otto Tiles’ light fantastic

Natural light creates subtle reflection on the surface of these Moroccan handcrafted and glazed natural-clay tiles, changing as the day progresses, making them an interesting choice for a wall or splashback.

Dusty Pink zellige tiles, £153.60 per sq m — www.ottotiles.co.uk

Julian Chichester, sitting comfortably

Finding a bar stool that’s both comfortable and elegant can be a challenge, so the Dakota is a welcome find. Shown here in Firmdale Grey oak and Beluga Black leather.

£1,314 — www.julianchichester.com

￼Quooker on the boil

Flex is an all-in-one tap in a black finish from Quooker that not only delivers water at 100°C, but also has a flexible pull-out hose for use with ‘standard’ hot and cold water. Add on a Cube to the tank system below the sink and the tap will dispense sparkling and chilled water, too.

Tap £1,490, Cube £1,150 — www.quooker.co.uk

LG’s wine zone

The LG Signature LSR200W wine cellar holds 65 bottles in three adjustable temperature zones for storing all wines at their best, plus fridge drawers (one can be converted to freezer mode) and an Auto Open Door, which can be operated by a wave of your foot — useful if your hands are full.

£5,999 — www.lg.com