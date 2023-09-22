Traditional cabinetry was a key ingredient in the sympathetic restoration of a Grade I-listed Tudor house in Shropshire.

The kitchen of this Tudor country house in the Shropshire Hills AONB hadn’t been touched for 25 years when the team from Tom Howley was asked to redesign it. The owners had bought the house in 2018 and embarked on an extensive renovation project that was established to retain its authenticity and distinctive features, as well as coax the house gently into the 21st century.

The brief was to design a classic country kitchen that harmoniously blended traditional craftsmanship with modern comfort and efficiency.

‘Our first move was to open up the space by removing some internal walls and incorporating the old walk-in pantry into the kitchen,’ says Marianne Batham, designer at Tom Howley. ‘Plasterboard was removed to create a vaulted ceiling with exposed timber trusses and beams.’

Symmetry and proportions were considered at each step, with the design of the cabinetry carefully planned to fit around the original architectural features and the island positioned centrally beneath the trusses.

The island features a small sink, pull-out baskets for produce and an integrated wine fridge. A solid-oak chopping block at one end emphasises the traditional farmhouse aesthetic.

‘Our clients wanted the kitchen to complement the existing features, but were also keen that it should serve the needs for their busy family,’ adds Miss Batham.

‘We were careful not to overwhelm the main wall with excessive cabinetry and to allow the natural stone wall to remain prominent.’

The cabinets from Tom Howley’s Hartford collection are painted in the company’s Tansy, a warm neutral. The worktops are in Calacatta Nuvo, a striking quartz by Caesarstone and the Belfast fireclay sink is by the Lancashire-based firm Shaws of Darwen, fitted with a Quooker all-in-one tap. The natural stone flooring — which has underfloor heating — was sourced through Quorn Stone.

