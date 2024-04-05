Green is the perfect colour for a kitchen, says Amelia Thorpe

Most interior designers agree that, when in search of ideas for colour, it pays to look outside. ‘Nature is always a good source of inspiration for a colour palette,’ says interior designer Emma Sims-Hilditch. Her current go-to green is Sage by Neptune, which has warm, fresh and inviting qualities. ‘There are so many different tones and hues of green in the garden and beyond — and they all work beautifully together.’ Ruth Mottershead, creative director of Little Greene, agrees. ‘Because greens are fairly neutral and often contain both blue and red, they are incredibly versatile. They serve as a natural extension of the exterior, giving the impression of bringing the outside in.’ She recommends teaming a bright green, such as Little Greene’s Sage & Onions, with Loft White or Flint for a fresh and welcoming feel or softer Pea Green with fuchsia-pink Leather or delicate Dorchester Pink for a playful touch.

‘When the world is in turmoil, what better colour to comfort us than the protective feeling of green?’ asks Farrow & Ball colour curator Joa Studholme. Many of us spend most of our time in the kitchen, so we are now embracing the use of green on kitchen cabinets to evoke a feeling of nourishing nostalgia,’ she says. Her favourites? The ‘weathered familiarity’ of Green Smoke creates a relaxed feel, she suggests, or olive-based Bancha, used on both walls and cupboards, can create a bold, but calm and cocooning sanctuary. Teamed with dusty shades, such as Setting Plaster pink or Hay yellow inside glazed cabinets, they will create a cosy, mid-century look.

‘Goethe reasoned that greens were the most democratic and acceptable to people, as they were a mixture of two pigments, rather than relying on a single primary colour,’ says the colour expert Edward Bulmer. Mr Bulmer generally opts to paint a mid green, such as his fresh Pea Green, grey-green Tea Green, lively Evie or the limey Olympian Green, on the kitchen joinery, choosing a lighter shade for the walls. For a contrast, he suggests selecting a colour influenced by its complementary opposite, such as Jonquil pink or Dutch Orange.

Edward Bulmer

Evie, £60 for 2.5L Emulsion, Edward Bulmer Natural Paint

01544 388535; www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Bulmer Natural Paint (@edwardbulmerpaint)

Recommended videos for you

Olympian Green, £60 for 2.5L Emulsion, Edward Bulmer Natural Paint

01544 388535; www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Bulmer Natural Paint (@edwardbulmerpaint)

Farrow & Ball

Bancha, £59.00 for 2.5L Modern Emulsion, Farrow & Ball

01202 876141; www.farrow-ball.com

Green Smoke, £59 for 2.5L Modern Emulsion, Farrow & Ball

01202 876141; www.farrow-ball.com

Little Greene

Pea Green, £64 for 2.5L Intelligent Matt Emulsion, Little Greene

0161–230 0880; www.littlegreene.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Greene (@littlegreenepaintcompany)

Neptune

Sage, £48 for 2.5L Emulsion, Neptune

01793 934011; www.neptune.com