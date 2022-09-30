Seven beautiful new looks in kitchens, from classic cabinetry to 80s revival

The latest looks in the kitchen, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Statement style

Featuring linear painted cabinetry and an island with hand-turned legs, a polished Belgian Blue limestone floor and a glossy orange sliding door to add a pop of cheer, this Art Deco-inspired design was created by bespoke handmade joinery specialist Artichoke for a new-build country house. Kitchen prices from £250,000.

01934 745270; www.artichoke-ltd.com

Light show

Kitchen brand deVOL offers a range of stylish accessories, including this Task light, £450, from its Heirloom collection, inspired by Victorian gas-light fittings and made with a wide glossy creamware shade, oak pattress and handmade brass arm.

01509 261000; www.devolkitchens.co.uk

Make it modern

There’s an unmistakeable 1980s retro vibe in the Horizon collection by The Modern British Kitchen Company. This handleless design is finished in Farrow & Ball Cornforth White with oak detailing for natural warmth, contrasted with a cool splash back of Neolith Zaha Stone ultra-compact surface.

01329 283123; www.modern-british.com

Artistic influence

Constable Green is a new paint colour by Neptune, created in collaboration with artist and pigment maker Lucy Mayes and named after John Constable. It is shown here on the Henley kitchen, prices from £16,000.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Creative collaboration

Designer Matilda Goad has joined forces with Anthropologie to launch a collection of furniture ideal for casual kitchen dining, including this natural rattan Bistro table with marble top, £698, and matching whimsical chair, £398.

0808 1968 599; www.anthropologie.com

Into the blue

Recommended videos for you

Painted in its own Azurite paint colour, this Butler kitchen by Tom Howley features an induction hob with integrated extraction, built-in refrigeration, reeded-glass cabinets and matt-black handles to add to its smart and elegant appeal. Kitchen prices from £25,000.

0161–848 1200; www.tomhowley.co.uk

Classic appeal

Made in Norfolk, Naked Kitchens’ Raynham design features solid-oak Shaker frames and drawer boxes and a resilient spray-painted finish in the company’s own paint colours—shown here in Blakeney Channel and Flint. Kitchen prices from £15,000.

01328 838854; www.nakedkitchens.com