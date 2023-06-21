£25,000 bounty put on the Loch Ness Monster

Proof of the existence of the Loch Ness Monster guarantees fame, glory, a place in history… and, now, a hefty cash prize. James Fisher reports.

A reward of £25,000 has been offered to anyone who can provide definitive proof of the existence of ‘Nessie’, the Loch Ness monster. The money was promised by entrepreneur Dave Fishwick, when he opened the refurbished Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit earlier this month.

The centre is located in the old Drumnadrochit Hotel where, some 90 years ago, the manager Mrs Aldie Mackay reported seeing a ‘water beast’ in Loch Ness.

Ever since, thousands of people have descended upon the loch hoping to catch a glimpse of the monster — so far, it has eluded all attempts at capture or photography. Even the classic image of Nessie that sits at the top of this page is a fake, with one of the perpetrators admitting back in 1993 that it was in fact constructed with some plastic parts and a toy submarine. Any readers with evidence of Nessie’s existence are urged to contact the Country Life news desk at their earliest convenience.

‘We are absolutely delighted that Mr Fishwick shares our enthusiasm and passion,’ said Juliana Delaney, CEO of Continuum, which owns the Loch Ness Centre.

‘As we look to open our doors, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the legend and search the famous loch themselves, armed with further knowledge. We wish everyone luck… we know we will be watching the iconic loch ourselves. As the Loch Ness Centre says: “Keep Looking”.’