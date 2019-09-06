The North-Western county has triumphed in the latest Good Pub Guide awards, with local pubs taking two top spots and two shortlisted places.
It’s official: Lancashire seems to be the place to go for a pint and a bite to eat. The North-Western county has beaten stiff competition to bag the top spots in two of the Good Pub Guide’s 2020 awards categories.
The Inn at Whitewell, near Clitheroe, was named Pub of the Year. Sat on a bank of the River Hodder, by a bluebell wood in the Forest of Bowland, this former manor house couldn’t have more charm or better views.
But what you’ll find inside — a great selection of local ales, an interesting wine list and fine seasonal food made using local ingredients — easily rivals with the panorama, leading the judges to conclude that ‘every aspect of this lovely inn is first class.’
Less than half an hour from the Inn at Whitewall stands the other Lancastrian award winner, the Assheton Arms. This, too, is a historic building — Grade II-listed and dating from the 18th-century — with gorgeous views, this time across Pendle Hill. And here, too, it’s the ‘exceptional food’ that makes the difference, with dishes spanning the gamut from British classics to Asian-infused flavours.
Should this not suffice, the Church Inn at Uppermill made it to the top ten in the Own Brew Pub of the Year category for its ‘big range of own-brew beers at unbeatable bargain prices’ and The Whard in Manchester — now a metropolitan area but historically a part of Lancashire — was shortlisted for Town Pub of the Year, with the Good Pub Guide highlighting its friendly atmosphere, efficient staff and ‘fine range of drinks and food’.
Find a Good Pub Guide winner near you
Pub of the Year 2020
The Inn at Whitewell, near Clitheroe, Lancashire
Dining Pub of the Year 2020
The Assheton Arms in Downham, Lancashire
Licensee of the Year 2020
The Wyvill Arms in Constable Burton, Yorkshire
New Pub of the Year 2020
The Swan in Marbury, Cheshire
Value Pub of the Year 2020
The Dipton Mill Inn in Diptonmill, Northumbria
Unspoilt Pub of the Year 2020
The Kings Head in Laxfield, Suffolk
Country Pub of the Year 2020
The Harp in Old Radnor, Wales
Town Pub of the Year 2020
Babbity Bowster in Glasgow, Scotland
Inn of the Year 2020
The Kings Head in Bledington, Gloucestershire
Beer Pub of the Year 2020
The Fat Cat in Norwich, Norfolk
Own Brew Pub of the Year 2020
The Beer Hall at Hawkshead Brewery, Cumbria
Wine Pub of the Year 2020
The Woods in Dulverton, Somerset
Whisky Pub of the Year 2020
The Bon Accord in Glasgow, Scotland
Gin Pub of the Year 2020
The Cholmondeley Arms in Cholmondeley, Cheshire
