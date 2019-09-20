Climate strike: Concerned citizens around the world take to the streets to demand a step-change

Today marks the start of a worldwide strike to request urgent action to end the climate crisis. People from 150 countries are expected to join in the event, which is an evolution of the Fridays for Future school strikes launched by teenage activist Greta Thurnberg and will see adults from all walks of life protesting alongside students.

10 AM

In the UK, where more than 100 events are taking place across the country, starting from 11am, scientists like the University of Reading’s Ed Hawkins are tweeting helpful images, like the ‘Warming Stripes’ that show how temperatures have risen since the mid 19th-century, to ‘help start conversations about the risks of climate change’.

Meanwhile, New Scientist magazine highlighted Greta Thurnberg’s plea to ‘listen to the scientists’ by collating recommendations from some of the world’s most distinguished climate experts. Their views make stark reading and further reiterate the urgent need for a step-change.

https://twitter.com/newscientist/status/117495062552567808

Many conservation bodies have also lent their support to protesters. Some, like the Barn Owl Trust, closed their offices altogether to allow staff to support the demonstrations.

‘The urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach,’ says Kaye Brennan, senior campaigns manager at the Wildlife Trusts to explain why the charity is participating at today’s demonstrations. ‘If you have ever subscribed to the maxim “don’t do nothing because you can’t do everything. Do something. Anything”, then the global strike offers something for you.’

The RSPB is also ‘standing in solidarity’ with protesters. ‘It is time for politicians to decide whether we will be the ones who hand the next generation a planet scarred by the climate crisis, says the charity’s Natasha Yorke-Edgell. ‘Nature doesn’t belong in a museum. But over 50 per cent of UK species are already struggling and climate change poses a catastrophic threat to wildlife.

‘Young people all over the world have taken the lead. Today, we are proud hundreds of RSPB staff members and volunteers will support them in strike action across the country.

‘Our leaders must act immediately to avert climate disaster and mass extinction. The future of their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews depend upon it.

9 AM

Protests have begun to get underway in Africa, from Kenya to South Africa.

5 AM

As Asia woke up to the strikes, the Philippines pumped up the volume — quite literally — with drummers in Manila opening what is the country’s first ever climate strike.

Demonstrations took place all across the Asian continent, from Japan and South Korea to Hong Kong, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal and India, where one of the world’s largest solar power stations is currently being built in a bid to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

2 AM

Australia joined the demonstrations, with a huge turnout in all major cities, from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne to Hobart, Adelaide and Perth. About 300,000 are thought to have taken part in the country’s more than 100 protests.

12 AM

The protests kicked off in Pacific Islands nations like the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Vanuatu, many of which are at risk of being submerged by water as sea levels rise.

Organisers are hoping that the strike, which takes place ahead of a United Nations climate summit, will be the ‘biggest mobilisation yet’, bringing millions of people to the streets.