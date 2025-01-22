Come and work for Country Life

Have you always dreamed of working for Country Life? Well, now is your chance because the magazine is looking to fill three roles across print and digital.

Country Life is looking to fill three vacant roles across print and digital to join our London-based team.

Our digital team is expanding, and we’re excited to be recruiting a Digital Writer and a Social Media Editor. Both jobs present an exciting opportunity to be a part of Country Life’s ongoing digital transformation.

The writer should have experience writing for a lifestyle, culture or heritage brand and be comfortable navigating content management systems. The social media editor will be required to develop and execute a comprehensive strategy to help grow Country Life’s digital presence across all our channels, including getting involved in creating content.

In print, we’re looking for a dynamic and creative Lifestyle Editor, a job which will require the applicant to stay abreast of lifestyle trends and ensure coverage aligns with the interests and aspirations of Country Life’s readership. The position will involve curating and creating inspiring content across a range of lifestyle topics that the magazine covers.

Please visit the Future Careers website for more information on all three vacancies and to apply.