Country Life Today: The Stonehenge Tunnel could be cancelled before work has even begun

This morning's news looks at how funding problems could spell an end to the tunnel beneath Stonehenge, finds out that heatwaves really are coming more often and reports on a heartbreaking story that reminds us all why guns have no place in the home.

The Stonehenge Tunnel ‘could be scrapped’

The proposed two-mile tunnel beneath Stonehenge could be scrapped due to doubts over funding, according to a report in The Times. MPs are concerned that the project — part of a major upgrade of the A303, the main route between London and the West Country — has fallen victim to the current ban on public-private funding schemes.

We’ll leave you to decide for yourself whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, though passing by the beautiful old stones has always a been a highlight of the journey for us. Of course, crawling past them at 1mph as part of a 10-mile tailback isn’t exactly the best way to enjoy the ancient monument…

Full story (The Times – subscription required)

Get used to summer heatwaves — they might be 100 times more likely thanks to global warming

A team of scientists working for the World Weather Attribution group have released a report claiming that global warming makes heatwaves such as last week’s somewhere between 5 and 100 times more likely to occur.

Full story (BBC)

When day turns to night

Sharethrough (Mobile)

One of nature’s great wonders took place in Chile and Argentina yesterday afternoon: a total eclipse.

Gallery (Daily Mail)

A heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of guns

Reports this morning cover the details of the tragic death of Stanley, who was shot and killed by his great-grandfather at a family party. Albert Grannon pulled the trigger to check if the gun was loaded while pointing it at his great-grandson. Stanley was hit in the stomach and died; his last words were ‘Why did you shoot me, Grandad?’

Mr Grannon, 78, was jailed for three years on Monday. Stanley’s mother, Jenny Dees, claims that Mr Grannon has not shown any remorse: ‘Not once did he say sorry. Now, if he did it would be meaningless – and too little too late.’

Full story (Daily Telegraph)

Good news, bad news from the clear-up at Glastonbury

The pre-event publicity about the thoughtlessness and selfishness of those who leave their tents behind at Glastonbury seems to have hit home. But there’s still some way to go…

Read more (Evening Standard)

On This Day: William’s first title before he became the Conqueror

In 1035, William the Bastard gained his first title: Duke of Normandy. He was just seven at the time. That he held on to both the title and the power that came with it is a minor miracle; it’s impossible to imagine what the map of Europe might have looked like over the past millennium without his influence.

Read Ken Follett on why he loves the Bayeaux Tapestry (Country Life)

And finally… the Arctic fox who put Ranulph Fiennes to shame

This little chap trekked almost 2,200 miles in 76 days — thought to be one of the longest treks ever recorded by an Arctic fox.

Full story (iNews)