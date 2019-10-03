Country Life Today: What’ssss down there? Six-foot python found in a carpark

Shoppers at Tesco in Burnley, East Lancashire, had the shock of a lifetime when they spotted a massive snake in a clear plastic tub that had been abandoned at the store’s car park. They alerted the police, who called the RSPCA, and the animal, which turned out to be a six-foot Burmese python, was safely rescued. It is now at a specialist reptile care centre.

However, says the charity, the snake could have easily become too cold, which would have endangered its life, and inspectors are asking anyone with any information to get in touch with them.

Full story (Lancashire Telegraph)

If ever proof was needed of the damage that climate change could do to low-lying cities, we need to look no further than East Anglia. In 1286, the former Anglo-Saxon stronghold of Dunwich was hit by a storm, the local harbour started silting up and the sea began eating up the town. By 1587, most of Dunwich had been lost and only 200 people remained in what had once been a thriving hub.

With climate change making storms and floods increasingly frequent, this is a cautionary tale of what could happen to some cities, towns and villages if actions to protect them is not taken fast.

Full story (City Metric)

English Heritage consults on York’s Clifford’s Tower

After controversial plans to revamp York’s Clifford’s Tower had to be abandoned in 2018, English Heritage has opened consultations on a new proposal.

The new scheme would see the 13th-century monument acquire internal walkways and a rooftop viewing terrace, but it would no longer feature a visitor centre, which people had rejected as an eyesore. The consultation closes in December.

Full story (BBC News)

Hull gets funding to showcase its maritime heritage

The Yorkshire city has secured a £13.6 million grant to fund attractions that will celebrate its sea-faring history.

The scheme will see the renovation of the Hull Maritime Museum and the restoration of both the Arctic Corsair — a former deep-sea trawler — and the Spurn Lightship, which was built in 1927 and, for 48 years, lighted the way incoming ships.

Full story (Hull Live)

On this day…the UK becomes a nuclear power

On October 3, 1952, the UK succeeded in testing its first nuclear device. Code-named Operation Hurricane, the test saw a bomb detonated inside a ship, the frigate HMS Plym, anchored off Trimouille Island in Australia’s Monte Bello archipelago.

When the weapon exploded at 07:59 am local time, the UK joined the US and the Soviet Union to become the world’s third nuclear power.

Towcester loses its racecourse

The owners of the historic Towcester racecourse have announced its permanent closure. The track, which opened in 1876 and saw AP McCoy romp to his 4000th victory in 2013, had gone into administration last year.

Although the course was sold to new owners, they didn’t manage to turn its fortunes around and racing didn’t resume. Towcester’s ten remaining fixtures have now been sold to Arena Racing Company.

Full story (Buckingham Today)

And finally… it’s Crunchie time!

A private collection featuring historic Cadbury-chocolate memorabilia has gone on display at Cadbury World in Birmingham. The pieces, which include a 19th-century Cadbury Bible, Victorian adverts and vintage chocolate boxes, originally belonged to Gill Cocks, from Winchcomb in Gloucestershire.

Chocoholic Mrs Cocks began amassing her treasures in the 1970s and, over the years, gathered more than 5,000 items, which she donated to the Cadbury Archives last year. In turn, the company gave £5,000 to her chosen charity. The exhibition features about 2,000 items — and a replica of Mrs Cocks’ living room, where they were first displayed.

Full story (BBC News)