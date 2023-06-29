Country Life wins Cover of the Year award — with help from The Queen and The Princess of Wales

Country Life's cover featuring a picture of The Queen taken by the Princess of Wales has won one of the top awards in publishing.

We’re thrilled to announce that Country Life has won the Cover of the Year title at the PPA Awards, the ‘Oscars’ of the magazine world.

The winning cover was this one from the 13 July 2022 issue, which was guest-edited by Her Majesty The Queen while she was Duchess of Cornwall.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all who voted — it’s the only award voted for directly by readers — and also, of course, to HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, who took the photograph.

The cover image for the issue featured a portrait of The Queen taken in the garden at her house, Raymill, in Wiltshire, by The Princess of Wales. It was one of several images taken by The Princess for the special guest-edit issue.

‘The set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection,’ said Country Life’s Managing and Features Editor, Paula Lester.

A behind-the-scenes picture of the (then) two Duchesses was captured during the shoot by The Queen’s country dresser, Shona Williams.