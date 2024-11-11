Dawn Chorus: The mini-Hogwarts for sale in north London, a song for the King and our Quiz of the Day

A house in the spookily Gothic Holly Village, a birthday song for His Majesty and good news for fans of keeping warm on remote Scottish islands.

A Gothic masterpiece in miniature

Highgate’s Holly Village is a collection of 12 Victorian Gothic Revival cottages built by Baroness Burdett-Coutts. If the name sounds familiar, it should: she was heir to the Coutts banking fortune who became a philanthropist and used her money for good, helping found the NSPCC and the RSPCA.

Holly Village, a stone’s throw from Parliament Hill, is just as charming today than it was when built — perhaps even more so, since it’s accessed via a dramatic Gothic arch with wrought-iron gates that must look even more striking in 2024 London than it did a century and a half ago.

The cottages were designed by the architect Henry Darbishire and eventually purchased by the estate’s tenants in 1921. Completed in 1865, the 12 homes sit around a quadrangle — and one of them is now up for sale with a £3m price tag. It’s as close as you’ll find to owning a mini-Hogwarts with an N6 postcode. See more details and pictures on Winkworth’s website.

Quiz of the Day

1) An interrobang is a combination of which two punctuation marks?

2) What is the chemical symbol for lead?

3) Which of these is not the name of a Square in London: Bedford, Leicester, Nottingham or Manchester?

4) What is the name of the protein in human blood that transports oxygen?

5) Rioja is a wine region in which country?

Recommended videos for you

Answers at the bottom of the page

These Ming Dynasty jars were supposed to sell for £800k. Instead, they went for £10 million.

We’d love to know what Sotheby’s experts are really thinking when this sort of thing happens. Is it just pure delight for their client? Or are they just a teeny, tiny little but put out that their estimate of £600k-£1m was so far out?

They may or may not ponder that after they finish counting their commission.

News to warm your cockles as woodburning stoves get Scottish reprieve

The SNP-led Scottish government has axed its plans to ban the installation of woodburning stoves in new homes — much to the delight of those erecting new homes in far-flung corners where gas and electricity supplies are far from reliable. ‘A ban on woodburning stoves would have had a devastating effect on our rural and island communities,’ said Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP, the Conservatives’ shadow minister for agriculture, connectivity and the islands.

What to give the man who has everything (including an orb, sceptre and a few crowns)?

The Military Wives Choirs have an answer: for the King’s birthday this Thursday, they’ve recorded a new song in tribute to His Majesty.

Here’s the video:

The King himself has seen the clip and wrote a lovely letter of thanks: ‘While those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am none the less deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute,’ he said.

‘Having sung in a choir myself when I was at school, I know the joy of performing together can create close-knit friendships and support groups, and I remain a firm believer that music has a unique power to unite and inspire us all.’ See more at militarywiveschoirs.org

That’s it — see you on Tuesday

Quiz answers

1) ?!

2) Pb

3) Nottingham

4) Haemoglobin

5) Spain