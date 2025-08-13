Björn Borg, beavers and barns: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 13, 2025

Wednesday's quiz looks at Björn Borg's sensational run at Wimbledon, the weird names for animal homes and a very derelict barn for sale in the Cotswolds.

Bjorn Borg sinks to knees after making the winning shot in the final set at Wimbledon, to win the title for the 5th consecutive time. The crowd background yell their approval.
Björn Borg is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — but how many times did he win Wimbledon in a row?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸