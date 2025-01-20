Dawn Chorus: What our gardens can tell us about our culture, climate and history

How to get tickets to Monty Don’s upcoming talk on his latest BBC TV series, Britain’s lost trees and our quiz of the day round out today’s very green-themed Dawn Chorus.

The power of green

The National Garden Scheme (NGS) has announced a special, one-time event: Monty Don in conversation with Sophie Raworth.

The talk, which will take place at the Royal Geographical Society on Thursday, February 20, is hooked around Don’s latest BBC TV series on British gardens and what they can tell us about our culture, climate and history. The five episodes, streaming through January and into February, feature a number of green spaces — from the ‘humble backyard to the grandest of grounds’ — that open for the NGS.

Don recently made headlines for branding the use of peat-based composts, ‘bad gardening’.

Tickets cost £45 and are available to purchase through the NGS website, here.

Quiz of the day

1) Dromophobia is a fear of what?

2) What were the artist L. S. Lowry’s first names?

3) In anatomy, nates are more commonly known as what?

4) Latten is an alloy of which two metals?

5) What is the world’s longest-running children’s TV show?

Good things comes in trees

A new exhibition, exploring the emotional, social and environmental significance of trees and what happens to us and the landscape when they are felled, is to be staged at The Garden Museum, this summer.

‘The Lost Trees; New Work by Nancy Cadogan’ will be available to view at the South-East London space from June 10 to July 20.

‘The project started to germinate back in 2022 as a result of HS2 felling trees within my area,’ explains Cadogan. ‘I was struck by an extraordinary intensity of emotion and grief…’

In addition to Cadogan’s new painting, the exhibition also includes photographs of lost trees and maps detailing areas in the UK where trees have been felled.

The announcement falls hot on the heels of the Sycamore Gap tree felling which caused mass outrage. The men accused of illegally chopping it down were due to go on trial towards the end of 2024, but proceedings were postponed when one of them fell ill.

The tree, which was owned by the National Trust, had been valued at more than £620,000.

Entry to ‘The Lost Trees’ is free; for more information visit the Garden Museum website.

The Country Life effect

Sticking with the Garden Museum: Last year, Annunciata Elwes, Country Life’s News & Property Editor, wrote an article on the Museum’s plans to create a new London park around its SE1 site. We’ve since found out that it inspired one Country Life reader to donate £10,000 to the cause. Money — we think — well spent.

Quiz answers

1) Crossing the road

2) Laurence Stephen

3) Buttocks

4) Copper and zinc

5) Blue Peter