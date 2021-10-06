Enter the Country Life poetry competition

Calling all budding poets: Country Life is running a poetry competition, with the winning effort to be published in full in the magazine.

The Country Life poetry competition offers readers the chance to see their work published in the magazine and we’d love to see your poems, however loosely based, on the theme of the countryside and Nature. It is open to established and unpublished writers alike — all we ask is that the poem you submit is previously unpublished and wholly original.

The winning effort will be chosen by Country Life’s editor, Mark Hedges; Tim Relf, author of Penguin-published novel What She Left; and Salma Begum, Picador’s in-house poetry expert.

‘I like poems that make me feel as if I’m there, with the writer, in a very specific spot,’ notes Mr Relf. ‘They needn’t necessarily gushingly eulogise about the countryside, either. I’d like to read work that is truly reflective of rural life in all its many forms.’

Competition rules

Your poem should be no more than 50 lines long

It should not have been previously published (either in print or online), self- published or broadcast on television or radio

It must be your own, original, unaided work and not a translation of another poet

We are unable to provide feedback on work submitted

The judging panel’s decision is final

The winning poem will be published in full in a future issue of the magazine

Entries must be typed, double line spaced, and sent via email to countrylifepoetry@gmail.com or posted to Paula Lester, Country Life, Unit 415 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle Business Park, Winnersh, Reading, Berkshire RG41 5TU

Closing date: midnight on Monday, November 8, 2021

Three tips for aspiring poets