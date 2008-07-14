Grouse moor for sale

An extensive private moor set in beautiful Welsh countryside overlooking the Wye valley in Wales has come onto the market. Run as a private syndicate for the past 20 years, it is thought that with the right treatment it could be extremely successful; at the turn of last century, days of 75 brace were regularly achieved. Or, alternatively, the moor could be used as an intensive partridge shoot.

* Luxury property for sale in Wales

The total area of Ireland moor stretches over around 6845 acres, of which a large percentage is grouse moor with fantastic potential and incredible views. Extending over eight miles in length, it has 10 lines of butt and 6 flighting ponds/flight bogs.

Due to the wonderfully mild climate, the moor is capable of excellent heather and berry growth and grazing rights are registered and limited, and the absence of disease is evident in the abundance of food on the moor. The ground provides some very testing shooting, with flight ponds and numerous duck ponds and areas of wetland which offer extensive rough shooting for snipe and woodcock and very good duck flighting during the winter months. There is also unique pigeon flighting across the moor.

Ireland moor is 5 miles from Builth Wells, 28 miles from Hereford and 50 miles from Cardiff. The moor is managed by a single keeper, who lives in his own property close by. The guide price is £1m. For further information, telephone Savills on 01952 239 500.

* Luxury property for sale in Wales