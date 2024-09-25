Legacy of loos seeks new custodian

Ever wanted to own more than 1,200 antique loos, washbasins, baths, taps and bathroomalia? Well, now is your chance, as the Thomas Crapper Museum is up for sale.

Over the years, only a few enthusiasts have visited the private Stratford-upon-Avon museum housing the Thomas Crapper Collection and owner Simon Kirby has now taken the difficult decision to sell it.

Assembled over 40 years by the ‘acknowledged expert in the history of the “smallest room” ’, who used to own the famous company and is now consultant to the Royal Household, among other owners of antique bathroomware in historic buildings, the collection has received architectural salvage company Salvo’s Truly Reclaimed seal of authenticity.

The vast 1,200 items, mostly loos from classic manufacturers such as Twyfords, Shanks, George Jennings and Royal Doulton, range from the 1830s to the 1960s. Highlights of the collection include George V’s bath from the Royal Train, which is complete with silver-plated taps, other huge cast-iron baths panelled in mahogany, a thunderbox and a potty with Hitler’s face in the bottom.

‘I cannot justify keeping the collection. It is time for it to be explored and enjoyed by the public,’ comments Mr Kirby, who would prefer the items be kept together and is looking for offers over £300,000. However, he also invites members of the public to register interest in individual items should it have to be split up.

He adds: ‘Old bathroomware of this quality and condition is seldom found these days; this is a unique chance to acquire a large number of rare pieces.’

Thomas Crapper & Co was founded in Chelsea, London, in 1861. The ‘Victorian lavatorial legend’ is widely credited with ‘inventing’ the modern loo, however his achievements have been overstated, in part to a fictional biography published in 1969.

However, his company was well known for being the first to have a ‘bathroom showroom’ and for its quality and service. It counted many famous and powerful people among its customers, including the Royal Family, from which it held four Royal Warrants.

Annunciata Elwes is Country Life’s News and Property Editor. Additional words by James Fisher