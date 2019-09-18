‘A match for anywhere in the world’: Award-winning Blue Planet cameraman champions Scotland’s stunning coast

Doug Allen has spoken about his unrivalled love for the Scottish seas.

BAFTA and EMMY award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan has celebrated Scotland’s stunning north coast.

His 35-year career has seen him work on over 65 films and documentaries, including the BBC’s Blue Planet, both underwater and on the sea’s surface.

In a film created for Wick-based malt whisky distillery, Old Pulteney’s Rise With The Tide series, Dunfermline-born Doug spoke of his love for the Scottish coast.

‘I’ve been lucky, because I was involved with the first Blue Planet,’ he said. ‘For the last 35 years I’ve been able to travel the world, I’ve seen some wonderful places, but I have to say that if you gave me somewhere that I wanted to spend more time, I would come to the north coast of Scotland.’

Doug said he enjoys spending time in the Scottish seas, both under the water and on the surface, as well as taking advantage of the walking and the climbing on offer in the area.

‘The seas around Scotland, when they’re in the mood to co-operate, […] are the match for anywhere in the world,’ he said.

In July, Country Life reported that the Scottish Government was consulting on four proposed Marine Protected Areas (MPA) for basking sharks and other marine wildlife.

The Sea of Hebrides is one of the proposed locations for the MPAs. It would be created between the Western Isles and the coasts of Skye, Mull and the Ardnamurchan Peninsula — one of the most popular gathering areas for basking sharks when they visit the UK between May and October.

‘We know Scotland’s wildlife and environmental quality are of immense value, both in their own right and to our global reputation, and so are delighted that these new sites are being proposed,’ said Calum Duncan from the Marine Conservation Society.

The outcome of the consultation will be announced later this year.