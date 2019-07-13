7 of the best beach hotels in Britain, from the Channel Islands to the north of Scotland

Britain's spectacular coastline boasts all sorts of beautiful places to stay that are right on the water.

Bonnie Friend, digital editor of the Good Hotel Guide, picks out some of the best beach hotels in Britain, including options from the very corners of the nation.

The White House, Herm

On this tiny car free island in the Channel Islands, The White House sits like confectionary on a wedding cake. Arrive by ferry and arrive to beautiful gardens, a pool and views of the sea over to Guernsey.

For families it’s ideal because there’s so much freedom for children on the island, and with the beach only 200 yards away it’s a haven for outdoor play.

www.herm.com/where-to-stay/white-house-hotel/

The Nare, Veryan-in-Roseland

With everything from a classic Morgan sports car that you can borrow to the hotel’s yacht and elegant motor launch available for use or skippered charter, you may find that on a visit to The Nare you simply don’t have time to lounge on the beach.

If you do find a moment however, you don’t have to go far: the end of the garden will do. This beautiful designed hotel does everything to exceptionally high standards, from afternoon tea to spa treatments and even a little sherry by the bedside.

www.narehotel.co.uk

Soar Mill Cove, Salcombe

With perhaps one of the best views in Devon, Soar Mill Cove is nestled into a valley which leads down to beautiful, sheltered beach in the Cove itself. The hotel sits above and has uninterrupted views of the sea on an outpost between the famous sailing town of Salcombe and nearby Hope Cove.

All one on level and with spacious terraces attached to many of the rooms all looking towards the sea, the hotel is relaxed and welcoming: the vibe is very much afternoon tea on the patio followed by a game of tennis or a walk along the coast. You step out of the hotel and into some of the best walking territory in the South Hams, and for the days when you don’t fancy being outside there’s a salt water pool and spa treatments available.

soarmillcove.co.uk

Argyll Hotel, Iona

Made up of a row of little cottages, Argyll Hotel sits on the edge of the Iona Sound in Scotland — and while it’s on the waterside the real prize for beach lovers is the amazing strand a few minutes to the north of this tiny island which took pride of place in our Top 10 beaches of Scotland round-up.

It’s the kind of place that Hollywood movies dream up, a small and cosy place where you can watch the boats bob by as you sip tea in the morning. Rooms are characterful with sloping ceilings in some and wood burners in others, while food is locally sourced, especially when it comes to the fish.

www.argyllhoteliona.co.uk

Bedruthan Hotel and Spa, Mawgan Porth

An award-winning, four star hotel in Cornwall, Bedruthan Hotel and Spa is a superbly elegant escape for families, offering the best of all worlds. Contemporary and stylish, offering all the conveniences and pampering that mum and dad could want, it’s also caters to families with a kids club and activities, swimming pools and surf lessons available.

The hotel is perched just above the beach, so you don’t have to go far to reach soft sand that’s perfect for building sandcastles.

www.bedruthan.com

Romney Bay House, New Romney

An hour or so from London on the Kent coast, Romney Bay House is a secluded, historic property that was built by American actress and journalist Hedda Hopper in the 1920s. Still retaining its Art Nouveau style, today it sits in rugged splendour, looking out across the English Channel.

It has won multiple awards as a seaside hotel and fuses elegance with the desperate urge to take off your shoes and run into the sea. Bring a book and something to write your novel on – you’re bound to find ample inspiration.

www.romneybayhousehotel.co.uk

Shieldaig Lodge, Gairloch

A Victorian Scottish Highland retreat, this former hunting lodge sits in a 26,000 acre estate right next to the water at Shieldaig Bay. Log fires and an extensive whiskey collection are there to warm you up after days spent roaming in the surrounding Scottish Highlands or swimming in the loch.

Roam along the sandy beaches, go pony trekking, boating and fishing in this magical country house before returning to superb food and rooms and suites that are styled fit for the lord of the manor.

www.shieldaiglodge.com/default.aspx