10 lovely hotels for a family-friendly break in Britain

If you're looking for a place to take the family in the holidays, Bonnie Friend of the Good Hotel Guide has ten wonderful suggestions across the country.

Whether it’s for the Easter holidays, the series of bank holidays in their wake or the summer beyond, thoughts at this time of year turn to time away with the family. Offering a warm welcome for parents and children alike in beautiful surroundings, here is the Good Hotel Guide’s pick of family friendly hotels for the holidays.

With gardens overlooking Rutland Water and a reputation for excellence, Hambledon Hall is a an exceptional hotel for anyone who chooses to visit, but it is also a welcoming one for special family holidays. On the luxury side of things, it has held a Michelin Star since the ‘80s, enjoys magnificent architecture, and has won a catalogue of awards in its time.

Meanwhile, children take great pleasure in the gardens, tennis, swimming pool and even a genteel game of croquet with mum and dad. It is a real treat for families to enjoy together.

www.hambletonhall.com

A magnificent country house, Lewtrenchard Manor in Devon is a family run hotel with a level of warmth to match its grandeur. Nestled into the wilds of Dartmoor, the hotel dates back to the 1600s and wears its history with pride. Luxury abounds alongside tranquility, beauty treatments, and superb food.

It’s a hotel that attracts couples and serves as a superb wedding location but its location – surrounded by endless space to run around in and nearby activities ranging from water sports to horse riding – make it perfect for an action-packed escape with older children as well.

www.lewtrenchard.co.uk

This grand, boutique London hotel, enjoying five stars and a Knightsbridge postcode, has been catering to the needs of all guests since 1971. It’s a stone’s throw from all of London’s key attractions, from shops and restaurants to museums and theatres, so it’s ideal for a weekend full of entertainment. However, it’s also a destination in its own right. Good old fashioned hospitality is combined with everything you could possibly expect from modern luxury, superb food, a family heritage and even its own bakery.

For families they recommend the use of their Junior Suite, which sleeps two adults and two children, or alternatively one of their apartments, which allow for extra privacy and independence whilst still enjoying the hotel amenities.

www.capitalhotel.co.uk

One of the reigning kings amongst the spa hotels of the UK, Chewton Glen is a five star hotel in Hampshire. Surrounded by the New Forest, it has everything from a cookery school to large stretches of rolling lawns for croquet and garden games.

A key attraction for guests, and something to capture the imagination for children, is the Treehouse accommodation – some with private terraces, hot tubs and allowing you to wake up with views from a tree canopy. They’re particularly good for couples visiting with a baby.

That said, there are also family suites within the hotel, a children’s club, play areas, a ‘Bug Hotel, kids cookery classes and local attractions ranging from Marwell Zoo to pony trekking.

www.chewtonglen.com

For a change of pace with endless charm The Rose and Crown at Barnard Castle is a superbly cosy pub with rooms. Rub by the Robinson family, who have farmed in the area for four generations, it is a historic property which has been given a modern facelift inside. It has a variety of accommodation types, including three family suites complete with DVD players for rainy days.

This is a part of the world that’s made for taking your wellies and exploring the great outdoors however, and there’s no shortage of mini adventures to be had in the surrounding landscapes. There’s a children’s menu available, and dogs are welcome too.

www.rose-and-crown.co.uk

A unique hotel in the Scilly Isles, the kind of place that you would think should appear in an Enid Blyton novel, Star Castle is in a breathtaking location. A combination of a 16th century castle and cottage accommodation, it is surrounded by four acres of gardens and has facilities for a thoroughly relaxed family holiday. They include an indoor heated swimming pool, a tennis court, and lots of space to run around.

Guests also get complimentary use of St Mary’s golf course, sea safari boating trips are close by as well as horse riding from Pelistry Beach and let’s not forget the simple joys of time spent on the beach!

star-castle.co.uk

Nestled into a dip between the rolling hills and clifftops in the South Hams, Soar Mill Cove sits just outside the famous sailing town of Salcombe in Devon. With views stretching out to sea and a beach that might as well be private a short walk away, it is a really special retreat for families, lacking in pretension and offering total escapism.

Facilities include an indoor saltwater swimming pool, tennis courts and snooker, while close by you can enjoy water sports, go to a variety of beaches, walk and enjoy the charms of the area. Then return and have a classic cream tea to refuel.

soarmillcove.co.uk

A hotel in North Wales, complete with a Michelin Star restaurant, Tyddyn Llan is highly acclaimed as both a hotel and a restaurant in its own right. It has 13 rooms and is best described as ‘delightful’. Despite its grand credentials however, it’s entirely unpretentious, feeling as though you’re turning up at a friend’s house to visit.

For this reason it is a charming destination for families, not least because of the surrounding area which aches with opportunities to go out and explore. Fish on the banks of the River Dee, hike on ancient routes from the hotel or maybe even sail, windsurf or go white water rafting close by!

www.tyddynllan.co.uk

A grand coaching inn with roaring log fires and superb food, The George is not really advertised as a family hotel, but it does welcome them with open arms, and what it treat it would be for them to experience it. Elegant, rich and sumptuous, it’s also buzzy and vibrant, brimming with character. It’s perfect for older children in particular, who may enjoy snuggling up with a good book or over indulging in afternoon tea.

www.georgehotelofstamford.com

The Nare in Cornwall has everything you could possibly ask for on any kind of holiday, not least of all family escapes. It has beaches, water sports, scenery, gardens, warm welcomes and lots of leisure facilities. However, it’s also elegant, has wonderful food and a sense of heritage.

Kids can run around in the garden or race down to the sand, swim in the outdoor pool while mum and dad have spa treatments, have a painting lesson with the in-house artist and play tennis or croquet. As a family you might even choose to take out one of the hotel’s two private boats, or take their classic sports car for a spin!

www.narehotel.co.uk