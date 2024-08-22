One of the largest banknotes ever printed to be offered for auction

The note, printed in 1998 to celebrate 100 years of Philippine independence, is legal tender and larger than a piece of A4 paper.

Today in questions you have never asked, but are now wondering what the answer is, I present the following: ‘What is the largest banknote ever issued?’.

The answer might be the commemorative 100,000 piso note, printed by the Central Bank of the Philippines in 1998. The dimensions of it are 35cm by 21.5cm, which means it definitely won’t fit in your wallet.

The note will be offered at auction by Noonans of Mayfair on Wednesday August 28, as part of their World Banknotes sale, the particulars of which can be found here.

In today’s money, 100,000 Pisos is about £1,360. In 1998, the note would have got you about £1,477 (calculations done by me, with some help from the IMF). However, due to the rarity of the banknote, it is expected to make about £5,000-£6,000 at auction, according to Noonans.

‘This is a scarce opportunity to obtain a superb example of this impressive note in size and denomination,’ says Thomasina Smith, worldwide head of numismatics at Noonans. This very large note was issued to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Philippine independence in 1998 and bears the special serial number of 786 which is considered to be lucky and holy in Islamic countries.’