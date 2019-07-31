Sand dunes are an much-loved part of our coastline, but they have been in decline for decades. Now a new project aims to protect the dunes and the rare animals who live in them — with over £4m of funding.

It seems fitting that, as many of us head for the beach this summer, sand dunes in England and Wales are to benefit from over £4m of Lottery funding to help restore and protect these unique habitats.

Sand dunes are now one of the most at risk habitats in Europe: only 20,000 hectares, or two-thirds, of dunes remain intact across England and Wales according to the DuneLIFE project, which is being spearheaded by Natural England and includes Plantlife, The National Trust and the Wildlife Trusts.

The funding will also help to create environments to support some of the UK’s rarest wildlife. Healthy sand dunes with moving sand are a sanctuary for endangered plants and animals like the natterjack toad, dune gentian and sand lizard.

DuneLIFE will be working across sites in Lincolnshire, Dorset, Cornwall, Devon, Merseyside and Cumbria by tackling the root causes of decline as well as removing invasive species and restoring the dunes themselves.

Chairman of Natural England, Andrew Sells, said: ‘Sand dunes are a familiar backdrop to a day at the beach, but few people realise the serious threat they face across Europe. I am delighted that we have this exciting opportunity to work with our partners to safeguard these wildlife-rich habitats for future generations.’

Stephanie Hilborne, CEO of The Wildlife Trusts, added: ‘Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of standing amidst a sand dune.

‘These are wild places and when you stand amongst the marram grass and sea holly, listening to the sound of the surf and the call of the stonechats you may look up to see a raven wheeling above.

Our sand dunes don’t just provide wildlife with a home, and us with such experiences but they act as a natural flood defence. So this partnership is an exciting new development.’