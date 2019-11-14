Prince Charles steps in to save iconic Edwardian suspension bridge that was battered by Storm Frank

The Cambus O' May bridge near Ballater, Scotland, was severely damaged by Storm Frank in 2015, but it will soon be restored to its former glory.

The Duke of Rothesay has pledged his support for a project to repair a storm-damaged suspension bridge in Scotland, which has been unusable since 2015.

Storm Frank left the Cambus O’ May bridge seriously damaged due to severe flooding of the River Dee and it has since been closed.

However, the future of the Edwardian structure has now been secured, thanks to a multi-organisation effort to restore it to its former glory.

The Prince’s Foundation is among the groups funding the initiative, as well as Aberdeenshire Council, who is committing £250,000 towards the £400,000 project.

‘His Royal Highness is determined to see the lovely Edwardian suspension bridge at Cambus O’ May restored,’ said Robert Lovie of The Prince’s Foundation.

‘It is admired by everyone driving past and walking alongside the Dee, and now the efforts of the local community are about getting it back to what it was — an icon and viewpoint prized by those in Royal Deeside.

‘In the same vein as the support he offered throughout 2016 following Storm Frank, His Royal Highness has made a personal donation and The Prince’s Foundation is generating in-kind support from the business community to assist the contractor to get the work done.’

The Cambus O’ May footbridge is situated near Ballater and was built in 1905. It was reopened by the Queen Mother in 1988 following refurbishment.

Twenty seven years later, it was battered by debris and even caravans, which had been swept into the River Dee in the floods during Storm Frank.

The damage forced its closure and its repair had been delayed due to financial constraints.

Earlier this year, Upper Deeside councillor Peter Argyle said Aberdeenshire Council was ‘determined’ to restore the rover crossing, but that the funds were not ‘sitting in the bank’.

Mr Argyle shared his gratitude on behalf of the council on receiving the good news.

‘I would like to extend thanks to His Royal Highness for this generous donation towards the fundraising campaign to have this iconic bridge reinstated for public use,’ he said.

It is expected work on the Cambus O’May bridge will begin in late spring or early summer next year.