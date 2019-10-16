‘It pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood’: Prince Harry delivers emotional speech on parenthood

The Duke of Sussex took a moment to compose himself while speaking at the WellChild Awards.

Tuesday night’s WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London paid tribute to children bravely facing difficult circumstances, and Prince Harry was among the high-profile attendees.

The Duke of Sussex gave a rousing speech about the impact parenthood has had on his life, from how he felt when the Duchess was pregnant to bringing up baby Archie as a new father.

The Prince first attended the event over a decade ago, but said since becoming a dad, the awards have resonated with him differently. His voice wavered as he delivered his words and he had to take a moment to compose himself before continuing his speech.

‘Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.’

Children were honoured at the awards, alongside doctors, nurses, volunteers, brothers and sisters who had made a difference to the lives of seriously ill young people and their families.

‘It is a tremendous challenge to select winners from the many, many truly amazing nominations we receive from all over the country,’ said WellChild’s, Tara Parker. ‘All the judging panel members are moved by the bravery of the children, the stories of selfless care and support and the dedication of [those] who make a great difference to the lives of seriously ill children and young people.’