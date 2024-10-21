The Dawn Chorus: The Eden Project’s rarest plant is destined to take its own life

One of Britain's most popular tourist spots has got itself a Madagascan suicide palm, one of the world's rarest plants. When you find out how its lifecycle goes, you won't be surprised that there aren't many around.

The rarest plant at the Eden Project

Cornwall’s most celebrated eco-tourism site, the Eden Project, has a new rarest plant: a palm called Tahina spectabilis, which is native to the Analalava district, very small, remote region in north-western Madagascar.

There are apparently only 40 or so left growing wild, with a handful cultivated elsewhere across the world in Thailand, Costa Rica, Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, and now Cornwall.

Why is it so noteworthy? Well, at the moment you could be forgiven that it looks like every other palm tree you’ve ever seen — and honestly we’d have some sympathy for that view. But wait until it flowers: it will produce an ‘inflorescence’, which is a pyramid-shaped panicle that can grow 4-5 metres above the crown of the palm and consists of hundreds of three-flowered clusters.

Sounds incredible, right? The down side is that it will only flower once in its life, taking 30 or 40 years to do so, and then die out immediately afterwards, something which has earned it the nickname ‘the Madagascan suicide palm’.

Nature really can be cruel.

And also: you begin to see why this plant is so rare.

The things you see on the South West Path

This parasol mushroom was spotted, and snapped, by photographer Milos Ruzicka in Cornwall at the end of last week. Kudos to him for resisting the urge to boot it off the cliff and watch in joy as it soared gracefully through the air and into the waves below.

Read all about it

Good news! The Petworth Literay Festival is on this week.

Bad news! Dame Judi Dench’s show is already sold out.

Good news! There are still plenty of tickets left for most of the shows.

Bad news! One of those is a lecture about the last two hundred years’ worth of General Elections.

Good news! Nobody says you have to go to that one, and you can (at the time of writing) still book slots to see Tony Hawks, Kathy Lette, Charlie Bigham and John Lewis-Stempel. Hooray!

Find out more at petworthfestival.org.uk

The story of a flying car

Mary Miers delved in to the story of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the children’s tale created by 007 author Ian Fleming when he decided to take a break from Bond. Not only did Fleming not live to see the 1968 film (above), he died even before seeing the books published in 1964. Read the full story here.

Still on the market

This cracker we featured a few months ago is not only for sale, but even reduced to a snip at £1.8 million.

