Six of the best homes for sale in Country Life this week, from Hertfordshire to Exmoor

The best of the best — as always found in the pages of Country Life.

A farmhouse of some 10,000sq ft that sits in some 13 acres of glorious countryside in the Garden of England just outside the village of Stelling Minnis.

The luxurious accommodation of Thorn Farm is only bettered by the many amenities on site, which include a tennis court, indoor pool, spa, sauna, gym and temeperature-controlled wine room. The garden also boasts a beautiful lake.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

With exceptional views through private parkland towards the Chew Valley, Grade II-listed Harptree Court might just be one of the finest country houses in Somerset. Just take a look at these interiors.

Space is king here, with 12 bedrooms in the main house and 51 acres of land. Among various outbuildings is a treehouse, completed in 2011 and hidden in the woods.

For sale with Savills & Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bedroom farmhouse tucked away on the edge of Exmoor. Burch Farm is hidden away in a picturesque valley, providing both privacy and easy access to the surrounding countryside.

Horse lovers will appreciate the stables and manege, while the 47 acres of gardens, pasture and woodland also feature a detached two-bedroom guest cottage and a natural swimming pond.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade I-listed period home that’s only 20 minutes drive from Exeter, The Manor House has evolved from the original house that was built in 1547.

There’s so much to love here. The village setting, the beautiful lake the gardens designed by Jill Billington and Mary Payne, the exceptional interiors. It’s a glorious country home.

For sale with Wilkinson Grant & Co.. See more pictures and details for this property.

You’ll struggle to find more elegant village living than at Grade II-listed Beech Knoll House. Period interiors, Victorian lanterns, partly walled gardens of about an acre – it’s got it all.

The property boasts six bedrooms and some exceptional interiors. There is also a separate attached cottage, with its own external clock that still works. And don’t forget the swimming pool.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

There’s an ivy-clad house and then there’s The Priory in Stevenage. With more than 4,600sq ft of space, this Grade II-listed home offers four-bedrooms and elegant gardens.

The interiors are immaculate, combining modernity with period charm. The highlight has to be the central circular staircase hall, which features an ornate ceiling cupola.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.