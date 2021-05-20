The facts and figures behind The Prince of Wales’s programme to turn Sandringham fully organic

The Prince of Wales and his team have spent three years turning Sandringham into a fully-organic estate — an undertaking that he details in this week's Country Life magazine.

It’s been a huge and complicated undertaking, but — as land agent Edward Parsons says in the article — enormously exciting at the same time. ‘What outweighs any concerns is the excitement we feel about our ability to improve our environmental delivery,’ he says.

‘We are just starting out, but have had early success. The carbon-cutting toolkit we use suggests that, already, the farm’s CO2 footprint has reduced by more than 6,000 tons a year, even after including our sheep and cattle enterprises. Our understanding of how we measure biodiversity, soil carbon and other key indicators is developing rapidly and we have absolute confidence that we will continue to improve.’

Here, we take a look at some of the facts and figures surrounding the programme:

More than two million trees planted. 45 new woodlands created. A flock of 3,000 sheep and a herd of 500 cattle are being established.

25 miles of new hedges planted (including four miles in 2008 alone). 124 miles of field margins established.

494 acres of uncultivated land maintained as a food source for wildlife. Dersingham Bog, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, is now managed by Natural England. 10 wetlands created. 395 acres of wild-bird cover established.