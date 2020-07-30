The Princess Royal at 70: The stories behind Country Life’s Frontispiece pictures

We take a look at the images on the Country Life frontispiece page featuring The Princess Royal over the 70 years of her life.

As she approaches her 70th birthday, HRH The Princess Royal has guest edited the July 29 issue of Country Life magazine. The magazine is on sale from Wednesday 29th July. If you aren’t able to get to a shop to pick up the magazine you can buy a single issue here if you’re in the UK or here if you’re overseas.

Country Life magazine’s famous frontispiece page has featured many members of the royal family over the years, and it’s always something special when they take part.

The 29 July 2020 appearance by Princess Anne is doubly so, since The Princess kindly agreed to edit this very special issue to mark her upcoming 70th birthday.

We’ve got a few details below of the images chosen by our picture editor Lucy Ford for this page, so all our readers can find out where and when each one comes from.

1950: Mother and daughter portrait

1954: The smiley young girl

1973: The budding horsewoman and future Olympian

1974: A Royal Tour

1979: On duty in London

1980: Defying the rain on her 30th birthday

1982: A family of her own

2018: Royal Parade

2020 and beyond: Still going strong

The final image in the frontispiece was taken by photographer John Swannell, who has photographed Princess Anne many times over the years — and who took the image of her on the 29 July 2020 magazine’s front cover.