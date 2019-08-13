Underwater cameras catch nursehound shark off Alderney’s coast

A seabed camera deployed by the Alderney Wildlife Trust to monitor marine life and show visitors what goes on under the sea captured footage of a nursehound shark trying to eat the bait to which the camera was attached.

Seabed cameras off the coast of Alderney, in the Channel Island, have captured a video of a nursehound shark working hard to catch his meal.

‘We recently started a few deployments for this season and, a week or so ago, we caught a bull huss or nursehound shark on camera,’ says Claire Thorpe, an officer from the Alderney Wildlife Trust, which placed the cameras.

The Trust first trialled dropping underwater Go-Pros off the island’s west coast, which is designated as a Ramsar site of international importance, last year.

The experiment was successful — among others, the cameras showed wrasse, prawns and shark eggs — and the Trust decided to replicate it this summer, starting in July and moving to twice-weekly drops in August.

The scheme, says Ms Thorpe, has two main aims. The first is to collect useful information on marine life. The Trust’s staff and volunteers make records of all wildlife that appears on the footage, marking where and when it was spotted in a bid to work out any patterns.

‘It helps us learn a lot more about the species present in our waters and we hope we may be able to get a better idea of things like shark species in the Ramsar site, which the Alderney Wildlife Trust manages on behalf of the States of Alderney, to research and conserve the marine environment,’ Ms Thorpe explains.

But the seabed videos are also a great way for visitors to find out what really goes on under water. ‘Filming fish and other wildlife helps us engage people with the island’s wonderful marine life, which they’d never see otherwise,’ notes Ms Thorpe.

‘We show the footage in our visitor centre’s television and to passengers on our boat trips so they can see some of the incredible diversity that we could otherwise only talk about.’

The cameras, adds Liz Carney, a spokeswoman for The Wildlife Trusts, ‘are dropped to the sea bed during outbound boat trips to see seabirds and seals, and picked up hours later on the return journey. Because they’re easily portable they can be dropped in different areas.’

Each one is attached to a baited lobster pot and it’s precisely the bait — offcuts from the fishmonger’s stock — that attracted the shark.

‘We had hoped we might see something like the nursehound, as we know they are around, but were very excited to actually manage to capture it on video,’ says Ms Thorpe.

‘Everything else [we saw] has been what we would expect but the shark has been the most exciting so far (and the egg cases were a nice bonus, too).’

The nursehound tried its best to secure its meal, pushing and banging against the lobster pot — and its perseverance eventually paid off. ‘It definitely got into the bait,’ says Ms Thorpe. ‘In the full clip, the video gets really cloudy as it eats some of it.’