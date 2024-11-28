Why calling a fox sly is an insult, more toilets for sale, and the end of Billingsgate and Smithfield markets

Plus our quiz of the day and some of our favourite pieces from the Country Life website that you might have missed.

Sly old fox

To describe the humble fox as sly is to besmirch its name, says People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in what is perhaps this week’s stupidest news story. The row began over the name of a pub, The Sly Old Fox in Birmingham, which was branded ‘derogatory’ by the organisation in a letter that has been widely circulated.

The letter was written to the pub by PETA’s Elisa Allen, who said that foxes had ‘unearned reputations’ as pests. ‘The word sly often carries negative connotations like “deceitful” — a wholly inaccurate and unfair perception of foxes,’ she wrote. She added that foxes were ‘magnificent animals’ and, to be fair to her, offered to help the pub with rebranding costs to change the name to The Clever Old Fox. It does not appear at the time of writing that the pub has responded, probably because they are busy being a pub and living in the real world.

Naturally, the internet found out about all of this and got upset. But, in the everlasting words of the Scottish comedian Brian Limond, Ms Allen decided that the best course of action was not to back down, but rather double down

‘Those who have their knickers in a twist over a friendly suggestion to give The Sly Old Fox a more cheerful, more accurate name would do well to look at the research, which indicates the language we use to describe other animals can affect how we view and treat them,’ she said.

‘If institutions have the chance of rebranding themselves in a way that not only better reflects who these animals truly are but could also inspire more reverence for foxes, why not take it?’

Quiz of the day

1) What does a hagiographer write about?

2) The Queensberry Rules apply to which sport?

3) The term ‘salad days’ comes from which Shakespeare play?

4) What type of word reads the same both backwards and forwards?

5) Which city hosted the 2000 Summer Olympic Games?

These little piggies will no longer go to market

Smithfield and Billingsgate, two of London’s most iconic food markets, face uncertain futures after the City of London Corporation voted to stop operating them. The vote comes amid rising inflation and construction costs, which means that the Corporation’s plans to rehouse the markets in a new development in Dagenham will no longer go ahead.

It’s believed that there has been a market at Smithfield, which deals in wholesale meat, for at least 850 years, with the City of London Corporation running it and other wholesale food markets since 1327. New Spitalfields market, which handles wholesale fruit and vegetables, will remain where it is, while a plan to create a new Museum of London also remain unaffected.

Londoners are unhappy, with some calling for a petition to be launched to save the markets, according to the Standard. ‘Yet another hammer blow on our independent food supply and trading networks,’ wrote a user on X/Twitter, while others bemoaned yet another closure of a cultural heritage site.

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, said: ‘This decision represents a positive new chapter for Smithfield and Billingsgate markets in that it empowers traders to build a sustainable future in premises that align with their long-term business goals.

‘By stepping back from direct market operations, we will help to create opportunities for these businesses to thrive independently. We’ve worked closely with the traders and thank them for their input and understanding.

‘We’re committed to making sure they have the financial support and guidance they need to transition seamlessly and successfully to new locations.’

Property of the day

We love a conversion here at Country Life. Whether it be barns, mills, lighthouses, or whatever. We’ve rarely seen a former bank be converted into a home, mind you. This lovely example in Shipston-on-Stour, on sale with Hamptons, will surely inspire many more attempts.

More toilets

If I had a quid for every time I have written about someone buying a public toilet, I would only have two pounds, but it is odd that it’s happened twice. This time, we head to St Michael’s Mount and Mounts Bay, where Simon Ayres tells the BBC why he spent £169,000 to purchase the public convenience back in March.

‘The view’ is the reason he bought it, he says, which I suppose I can understand. The developer adds that he intends to lease the block as a café, build 18 ‘beach pods’ on the land next to it and install new loos. Naturally, the locals are unhappy about this, because what is the job of the local but to be unhappy.

‘They are basically three-metre high sheds and we’ll have a view of the back of them,’ said Simon Walter. ‘We have no problem whatsoever with developing the cafe, have some tables out there… it’s a real benefit to the area, but this row of sheds, it’s just going to be a complete eyesore.’

If you build it, they will come

Our interiors editor is asked many questions, mostly by me. Thankfully, he usually has all the answers. Today we quizzed him about the 10 questions you should ask when you’re doing up a house. Here are his wise words.

Quiz answers

1) Saints

2) Boxing

3) Antony and Cleopatra

4) A palindrome

5) Sydney