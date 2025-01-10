Dawn Chorus: The world-famous fashion icon who found global fame in her 90s, beating the January blues and our quiz of the day

Today’s Dawn Chorus spans the collections of American fashion icon Iris Apfel for sale with Christie’s and 25 years of the Serpentine Galleries.

Unapologetically Iris

Christie’s has announced Unapologetically Iris: The Collection of Iris Apfel — an online auction celebrating the world-famous fashion icon who found global fame in her 90s.

There will be more than 200 pieces for sale spanning fashion, accessories — ‘the geriatric starlet’, the sub-title of her autobiography, was rarely spotted without a tower of chunky bangles — and decorative art pieces.

Highlights include an Haute Couture Dior feather coat which is estimated to sell for between $800 and $1,200.

A prominent collector with a brilliant eye for detail and colour, Mrs Apfel started out as an interior decorator — at one point working at The White House. In 1950, she founded Old World Weavers — a hugely successful textile house — alongside her husband Carl. More recently, she was the star of a Netflix documentary about her life which premiered at the New York Film Festival. And her collection of vintage and designer clothes were the stars of their very own exhibition at none other than The Met.

Recommended videos for you

It was then, aged 93, that she became best known for what she wore, her bold aesthetic and ability to seamlessly combine colour, pattern and texture. Her one constant was a pair of oval glasses so oversized they looked like saucers — especially in such contrast to her diminutive stature.

She died, aged 102, in March 2024.

Select highlights from Unapologetically Iris will be available to view at Christie’s Miami (January 25-25) and The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach (January 29-31) — close to where she lived towards the end of her life. The full collection is on view at Christie’s New York, February 8-13.

Quiz of the day

1) What is the female equivalent of an Earl?

2) Which fruit comes from the rose?

3) What ancient unit of length was based on the distance from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger?

4) Who wrote My Family and Other Animals?

5) What is an elver?

25 years of The Serpentine

Opening in March, the Serpentine Galleries will present the first solo exhibition of Arpita Singh outside of India. This year’s exhibition programme is particularly special because it also happens to be the 25th anniversary of the Serpentine Pavilion Commission which began with Dame Zaha Hadid. Watch this space to find out who the latest architect is…

Surviving January in style

I think we can all agree that January is not one of the cheerier months of the year — which is likely why it is routinely the busiest time for holiday bookings.

Before you start packing, make sure you read our top travel tips for making the journey better, from celebrity-style transfers to sushi at 33,000ft.

That’s it for today — we’re back tomorrow.

Quiz answers

1) Countess

2) Hip

3) Cubit

4) Gerald Durrell

5) A young eel