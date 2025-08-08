A romantic view of the countryside, hungry fish, and the world's most popular language: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 8, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Friday's Quiz of the Day.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
Reading al fresco: The best places in London to get lost in the written word, according to the Country Life team
In London, north, east, south and west, there's a public place suitable for all performative acts of reading.
-
The quiet corner of Suffolk where the country pub is thriving — and why it matters
Pubs are more than just a place for a drink, they are the heartbeat of rural communities. Agromenes celebrates their survival.
-
The House of Hanover meets Charles Dickens in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 7, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Thursday's Quiz of the Day.
-
Assassination, anserine and astate: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 6, 2025
Wednesday's quiz seemingly tests your knowledge of everything beginning with the letter 'a'.
-
Pamela Anderson, jellyfish and Mary Poppins feature in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 5, 2025
Tuesday's quiz asks how well you remember some very famous song lyrics and plumbs your knowledge of the actress.
-
Which celebrities were inspired by this forgotten theatre group? Find out in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 4, 2025
Test your knowledge of The European Pipe Band Championships, Toblerone and the drama group The Cockettes in Monday's quiz.
-
Pinch, punch, it's the first of the month: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 1, 2025
Test your knowledge of all things August in Friday's quiz.
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 31, 2025, is practically perfect in every way
Test your general knowledge in Thursday's quiz.
-
Frankenstein meets Mount Everest: Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 30, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Wednesday's quiz.
-
There's a mouse in the house in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, July 29, 2025
Test your knowledge of Disney's most experimental offering, the Lionesses and 'Strictly Come Dancing' in today's quiz.