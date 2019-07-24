Do you own Britain’s naughtiest dog?

It's four years since Country Life last sought out Britain’s Naughtiest Dog — and we're doing so again. Does yours fit the bill?

Last time, Rabbit was crowned for his escapades in the back of an Amazon van. Now, Country Life is once again on the lookout for Britain’s Naughtiest Dog.

Does your dog come when he’s called or go selectively deaf and disappear down a hole — often for several days?

Has he ever snaffled a whole roast chicken or, worse still, Christmas lunch for 10?

Perhaps he’s chewed his way methodically through a pile of laundry, paying particular attention to anything with a designer label?

If this sounds familiar, your pet could win the chance to appear on the cover of Country Life.

In 2016, Heinz 57 terrier Rabbit, owned by Violet Irwin, won the title of Britain’s Naughtiest Dog thanks to his habit of eating armchairs, toys and cash, topped off by his unscheduled great adventure when he stowed away in the back of an Amazon delivery van.

[READ MORE: The funniest tales from last time Country Life sought out Britain’s Naughtiest Dog]

Rabbit — and Violet — went on to star in the BBC documentary about the magazine, Land of Hope and Glory: British Country Life, while Rabbit was even featured on the magazine’s cover.

To celebrate our love of cheeky canines, be they terrier, labrador or something entirely unidentifiable, we are once again searching for Britain’s Naughtiest Dog, in association with Lily’s Kitchen.

The winner will take part in a photoshoot and be the subject of a feature in the October 23 issue of the magazine, as well as receiving a hamper of Lily’s Kitchen goodies.

To enter Britain’s Naughtiest Dog in association with Lily’s Kitchen, email Country Life’s Deputy Features Editor Victoria Marston at victoria.marston@ti-media.com with:

The name, breed and age of your dog

A good-quality photograph of your dog

Up to 150 words outlining your dog’s naughtiest moments

Your name, address and telephone number

Email all the above to victoria.marston@ti-media.com — or, alternatively, you can also submit postal entries to: Britain’s Naughtiest Dog, Country Life, Pinehurst II, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough GU14 7BF.

Entry to the competition closes on August 28, and you can read the full Terms and Conditions at the bottom of this page.

Top 15 naughtiest dogs in Britain We reveal the winner and runners up of our competition: Britain’s Naughtiest Dog in association with Lily’s Kitchen. Meet Rabbit, Britain’s naughtiest dog Lovable, scruffy and nearly always in trouble, this Heinz 57 terrier has won Country Life's quest to find the UK's

Terms and conditions

The promoter of this competition is LILY’S KITCHEN LIMITED (“Promoter“), which has its registered offices located at 32 Hampstead High St, London NW3 1QD and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 06409873

This competition is administered and fulfilled by TI Media Limited which has its registered offices located at the 161 Marsh Wall, London, England and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 53626 (“TIUK”).

There will be one (1) winner of this competition. The winner will win the following prize: the winner will take part in a photoshoot and be the subject of a feature in the 23rd October 2019 issue of COUNTRY LIFE magazine, as well as receiving a hamper of the Promoter’s product worth £50.

The winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

This competition is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over with excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TI MEDIA, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

This competition will run in Country Life Magazine.

To enter this competition the entrant must submit the name, breed and age of their dog, a good-quality photograph of your dog, up to 150 words outlining the dog’s naughtiest moments, name, address and telephone number.

The photograph must not feature more than one dog, other animals or people, and the dog must not be wearing any clothing. Photographs featuring inappropriate, unethical, cruel or stressful situations will be rejected and the entry disqualified.

The photograph submitted must be the work of the individual submitting them and must not have been published elsewhere or have won a prize in any other competition. It is the responsibility of each entrant to ensure that their entry does not infringe the copyright of any third party or any laws.

This competition will open on 24th July 2019 and the closing date is 23.59 GMT on 28th August 2019.

You can only enter this competition via postal entry or e-mail to victoria.marston@ti-media.com.

Only one entry per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TIUK and will not be returned. TIUK and Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted.

Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.

The winner(s) will be selected by a panel of judges, including at least one independent member, who will judge the competition entries based on the criteria set out in the promotional material. The decision of the judging panel is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

Winner(s) will be notified by telephone on or before 12th September 3029. Prizes will be dispatched on or before 23rd October 2019 by special delivery.

Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, or if the winner are unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TIUK reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that this competition is being judged, to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.

Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TI MEDIA accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, TI MEDIA and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

TI MEDIA and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

Insofar as is permitted by law, TI MEDIA and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TIUK and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that TI MEDIA and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TI MEDIA and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TI MEDIA in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.ti-media.com/privacy. In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.