Can't you hear me S.O.S? Our treasured native dog breeds are at risk of extinction

'Over the last half century, we have seen many of our native breeds almost ignored, while we have concentrated on abnormally hairy, almost hairless or absurdly loose-skinned breeds from afar,’ laments David Hancock in a Country Life article of 1987

Although this may be a little harsh, and it should be noted that many imported breeds have perfectly acceptable amounts of both hair and skin, it is nonetheless true that some of our native breeds are being ignored by the dog-owning public to the degree that they are in danger of disappearing entirely.

Image 1 of 2 Considered the original Irish setter, the athletic red-and-white breed is a dependable and biddable gundog. (Image credit: Shutterstock) Once believed to be part otter, the rat-tailed Irish water spaniel, a retriever known for its sense of humour, lives up to its middle name. (Image credit: Alamy)

‘We’re so lucky to have such a variety of breeds in this country, with so many different personalities and characteristics, so the fact that some could disappear completely is concerning,’ says Bill Lambert, spokesperson for the Kennel Club (KC). ‘People simply forget there are so many wonderful dogs to discover, not only the popular and well-known ones, and we urge people to spend time researching the many breeds that we have in Britain and Ireland.’

The smooth collie is an elegant, active dog; friendly and faithful. (Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to selecting a new canine companion, it is easy to be blinded by fashion and perhaps overlook something less obvious that might better suit your lifestyle. The following list is of 10 dogs that have fallen from favour for various reasons — from size to appearance or loss of a traditional working role — and found themselves on the KC’s list of vulnerable native breeds, but that might be the perfect fit for you.

Of course, it goes without saying that any prospective addition to the household should be thoroughly researched. Clearly, an otterhound is not a sensible choice for someone who lives in a flat and a smooth collie will soon go doolally if you don’t have time to exercise it properly. With this in mind, we encourage you to go forth and be a little different.

10 vulnerable native dog breeds

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dandie Dinmont terrier 2024 KC puppy registrations: 81 Town or country:?Either

Otterhound (above) 2024 KC puppy registrations: 42 Town or country? Country

Lancashire heeler 2024 KC puppy registrations: 75 Town or country? Either

Irish red and white setter 2024 KC puppy registrations: 49 Town or country? Either

Mastiff 2024 KC puppy registrations: 107 Town or country? Country

Smooth collie 2024 KC puppy registrations: 29 Town or country? Either

Kerry blue terrier 2024 KC puppy registrations: 77 Town or country? Either

Deerhound 2024 KC puppy registrations: 146 Town or country? Country

Field spaniel 2024 KC puppy registrations: 73 Town or country? Country

Irish water spaniel 2024 KC puppy registrations: 53 Town or country? Country

