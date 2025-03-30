Can't you hear me S.O.S? Our treasured native dog breeds are at risk of extinction

Do you know your Kerry blue terrier from your Lancashire heeler? A simple lack of publicity is often to blame for some of the UK's native dog breeds flying dangerously low under-the-radar.

Kerry blue terrier dogs
Once touted as the national dog of Ireland, the powerful Kerry blue terrier has conquered the show ring as it once did the farmyard.
(Image credit: Alamy)
Victoria Marston's avatar
By
published
in Features

'Over the last half century, we have seen many of our native breeds almost ignored, while we have concentrated on abnormally hairy, almost hairless or absurdly loose-skinned breeds from afar,’ laments David Hancock in a Country Life article of 1987

Although this may be a little harsh, and it should be noted that many imported breeds have perfectly acceptable amounts of both hair and skin, it is nonetheless true that some of our native breeds are being ignored by the dog-owning public to the degree that they are in danger of disappearing entirely.

Image 1 of 2
Rare breed dogs
Considered the original Irish setter, the athletic red-and-white breed is a dependable and biddable gundog.(Image credit: Shutterstock)

‘We’re so lucky to have such a variety of breeds in this country, with so many different personalities and characteristics, so the fact that some could disappear completely is concerning,’ says Bill Lambert, spokesperson for the Kennel Club (KC). ‘People simply forget there are so many wonderful dogs to discover, not only the popular and well-known ones, and we urge people to spend time researching the many breeds that we have in Britain and Ireland.’

Rare breed dogs

The smooth collie is an elegant, active dog; friendly and faithful.

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to selecting a new canine companion, it is easy to be blinded by fashion and perhaps overlook something less obvious that might better suit your lifestyle. The following list is of 10 dogs that have fallen from favour for various reasons — from size to appearance or loss of a traditional working role — and found themselves on the KC’s list of vulnerable native breeds, but that might be the perfect fit for you.

Of course, it goes without saying that any prospective addition to the household should be thoroughly researched. Clearly, an otterhound is not a sensible choice for someone who lives in a flat and a smooth collie will soon go doolally if you don’t have time to exercise it properly. With this in mind, we encourage you to go forth and be a little different.

10 vulnerable native dog breeds

Rare dog breed in Annie

(Image credit: Alamy)
  • Dandie Dinmont terrier
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 81
    • Town or country:?Either
  • Otterhound (above)
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 42
    • Town or country? Country
  • Lancashire heeler
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 75
    • Town or country? Either
  • Irish red and white setter
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 49
    • Town or country? Either
  • Mastiff
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 107
    • Town or country? Country
  • Smooth collie
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 29
    • Town or country? Either
  • Kerry blue terrier
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 77
    • Town or country? Either
  • Deerhound
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 146
    • Town or country? Country
  • Field spaniel
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 73
    • Town or country? Country
  • Irish water spaniel
    • 2024 KC puppy registrations: 53
    • Town or country? Country
Victoria Marston
Victoria Marston
Victoria joined Country Life in 2013, having previously worked at Horse & Hound. After graduating with first-class honours in English Language and Literature from Brighton University, she went on to complete an MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸