Having a ruff day: Kennel Club exhibition highlights the plight of vulnerable spaniel breeds

A few weeks ago we shed a much-needed light on Britain's at risk native dog breeds. And now, we're going full spaniel.

'Hola Muchachos' by Melody Fisher. (Image credit: Melody Fisher)

Over the past year, photographer Melody Fisher has been travelling the UK taking photographs of ‘vulnerable’ spaniel breeds with declining registration numbers, such as clumber, field, Sussex, Welsh springer and Spanish water spaniels. Her exhibition Minority Spaniels opened last week at The Kennel Club Art Gallery, 10, Clarges Street in Mayfair, showcasing the dogs’ skills both in the field and in the show ring.

(Image credit: Melody Fisher)

Also pictured is the curly-coated Lagotto Romagnolo (above), searches for which surged by 723% within three days after the King was given a Lagotto puppy, named Snuff, in February. ‘With numbers in decline, I hope this exhibition highlights their remarkable attributes and encourages more people to discover these wonderful breeds,’ says Fisher. ‘One of my favourite photos from the Minority Spaniels capsule exhibition is the Two Clumbers Charging Through The Lavender — it has a sense of play and light-heartedness, yet captures beautifully the colours and composition of the dogs in the purple colours,’ comments Heidi Hudson, the KC’s curator of photographic collections.

Minority Spaniels runs to June 27 and the KC Art Gallery is open by appointment only; email art.gallery@thekennelclub.org.uk or telephone 020–7518 1064.