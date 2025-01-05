How to train a new puppy: Five bits of advice that’ll save you days, weeks and months of trouble

Our expert dog trainer Ben Randall has advice for owners of new puppies.

A-list dog trainer Ben Randall has been sharing his advice on for the last few years in the weekly Paws for Thought column here at countrylife.co.uk — and on many occasions that’s included advice for those who’ve got puppies for the first time.

Ben is on Christmas break — which for him means he’s busier than ever, looking after the dogs who stay at the award-winning Ledbury Lodge kennels in Herefordshire — but we’ve collected some of his best articles here to give anyone who got a new puppy over the holiday period a head-start on their training.

‘Getting a puppy is a big step, a long-term commitment and a source of huge joy,’ says Ben. ‘But it can be nerve-wracking integrating your new dog into the family, especially if you have young children.

‘As well as living through this situation myself, I’ve also helped people through it countless times, he adds. ‘Everything I told them I can share with you now.’

Here’s how to get started in those early weeks with a new puppy.

‘It might not seem like it as you decide between different breeds, but choosing a dog is the easy bit: the fun really begins once you get your puppy home, and start to settle him or her into your life,’ says Ben,

‘More and more owners are turning to puppy crate training to help with this process — and while first-time owners might think it seems wrong to put your dog in what feels like an oversized birdcage, what you’re actually doing is providing a safe space for your four-legged friend to feel safe, happy and comfortable.’ Here’s how to go about crate training a puppy.

‘The key question isn’t “how do I stop my puppy crying?”,’ says Ben. ‘It’s “why is my puppy crying?”. As with all my training — whether I’m teaching a dog how to sit, how to stop a dog jumping up on people or how to stop a dog pulling on the lead — it’s best to think about the reasons behind the behaviour, to figure out what’s going on in your dog’s head.’

Here’s what to do if your puppy cries at night.

‘At first, it’s all lovely puppy cuddles and snuggles and you can’t quite believe that this adorable youngster is now a part of your life,’ says Ben. “However, reality soon bites — often quite literally, as your baby shark starts to enjoy sinking his or her teeth into you with alarming regularity. Of course, it’s all fun and games — an essential part of any young dog growing up and teething — but this biting issue can become a worry.’ Read Ben’s piece on how to train an aggressive puppy here.

‘Regular readers of this column will know that I think that the “leave” command is the biggest and most effective weapon in my dog-training arsenal,’ says Ben.

‘It is a super important word and one that I use to get my dogs to desist from all sorts of negative (and sometimes dangerous) behaviours, from jumping up and nipping to barking, chasing and eating all sorts of things that could do them great harm. You can read all about how to carefully and effectively train this potentially life-saving command in my piece on the leave command.’

For more detailed advice about Ben Randall’s positive, reward-based and proven BG training methods, one-to-one training sessions, residential training or five-star dog-boarding at his BGHQ in Herefordshire, telephone 01531 670960 or visit www.ledburylodgekennels.co.uk. For a free seven-day trial of the Gundog app, which costs £24.99 a month or £249.99 a year, visit www.gundog.app/trial.