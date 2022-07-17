Dog training advice from Ben Randall: How to pose a question about your pooch

Over the past few months award-winning dog trainer Ben Randall has been sharing his advice to Country Life readers.
Ben has been working with dogs for decades, honing his BG (Beggarbush) techniques to help people teach their dogs with kindness and understanding. Our own Paula Lester has long been a convert to Ben’s ideas, and her black labrador Nimrod has taken huge strides since they started working together. You can read more about Ben’s dog training philosophy (and Nimrod, too) in this article.
Earlier this year, Ben started sharing his expertise with readers of the Country Life website. In recent months he’s covered topics from things many new dog owners encounter right at the start — how to teach a dog to sit, the leave command, how to stop a new puppy crying at night, for example — to things that even seasoned dog people can struggle with. Getting a dog to walk to heel, for example, can be tricky, as can getting a dog to stop barking at the doorbell, or stopping a dog going crazy when delivery people or visitors approach the house.
We’re hugely grateful to the readers who have sent in their queries — and if you have one of your own, please email paws-for-thought@futurenet.com. We’re keener than ever to get more of your problems sent in, since as of July 27th Ben’s column will appear twice a week: once in the printed magazine on Wednesdays, and once more online on Sundays.
Below for reference and inspiration you can find some of Ben’s previous columns; we look forward to hearing more from you.
How to help a dog who’s scared of going places in the car, by expert trainer Ben Randall
How to train a dog to sit: Five tips from leading dog trainer Ben Randall
How to stop a dog chasing cars: Six tips from top dog-trainer Ben Randall
How to keep a dog off the sofa, by top trainer Ben Randall
How to introduce a puppy to your cat, by expert dog trainer Ben Randall
How to choose a rescue dog, by expert trainer Ben Randall
How to keep your dog healthy in a summer heatwave, by expert trainer Ben Randall
Crate training a puppy: Six tips from expert dog trainer Ben Randall
Dog recall training: Six tips from champion dog trainer Ben Randall
How to stop your dog jumping up, by expert trainer Ben Randall
How to stop your puppy crying at night, by dog training expert Ben Randall
How to stop a dog getting jealous when you’re playing with someone else’s pet, by expert trainer Ben Randall
How to stop your dog from barking on a walk: Five tips from top dog-trainer Ben Randall
How to stop your dog or puppy from biting when it’s playing: Expert advice from Ben Randall
How to deal with a dog who won’t jump in the back of the car, by top trainer Ben Randall
Dog lead training: How to introduce the lead to your four-legged friend, by champion dog trainer Ben Randall
How do I stop my dog barking at people coming up to my house? Expert advice from top trainer Ben Randall
How to stop a dog pulling on the lead and start walking to heel: Six tips from top dog-trainer Ben Randall
How to teach your dog to go to the toilet on the lead: Three tips from top dog trainer Ben Randall
How to stop your dog stealing food, TV remotes or anything else it can get its paws on, by expert dog trainer Ben Randall
