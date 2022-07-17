Dog training advice from Ben Randall: How to pose a question about your pooch

Over the past few months award-winning dog trainer Ben Randall has been sharing his advice to Country Life readers.

Ben has been working with dogs for decades, honing his BG (Beggarbush) techniques to help people teach their dogs with kindness and understanding. Our own Paula Lester has long been a convert to Ben’s ideas, and her black labrador Nimrod has taken huge strides since they started working together. You can read more about Ben’s dog training philosophy (and Nimrod, too) in this article.

Earlier this year, Ben started sharing his expertise with readers of the Country Life website. In recent months he’s covered topics from things many new dog owners encounter right at the start — how to teach a dog to sit, the leave command, how to stop a new puppy crying at night, for example — to things that even seasoned dog people can struggle with. Getting a dog to walk to heel, for example, can be tricky, as can getting a dog to stop barking at the doorbell, or stopping a dog going crazy when delivery people or visitors approach the house.

We’re hugely grateful to the readers who have sent in their queries — and if you have one of your own, please email paws-for-thought@futurenet.com. We’re keener than ever to get more of your problems sent in, since as of July 27th Ben’s column will appear twice a week: once in the printed magazine on Wednesdays, and once more online on Sundays.

Below for reference and inspiration you can find some of Ben’s previous columns; we look forward to hearing more from you.

