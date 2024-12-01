What to do when your dog gets attacked by another dog out on a walk

Ben Randall deals with a reader's difficult situation as an ordinary walk took a turn for the worse.

Watching your dog getting in to trouble can be heart-wrenching — but it does happen, and you need to know how to handle it, and the aftermath, when it does. That’s why this week’s reader wrote to me at paws-for-thought@futurenet.com.

Dear Ben,

I was recently out on a regular walk up at the Common when my dog and I came across an acquaintance who was out walking her dog at the same time. It’s not unusual — we’ve come across them several times before, and have never had a problem. But this time there was: this lady’s dog attacked my five-year-old springer spaniel.

We both got our dogs back away from each other and put them on the lead, but it’s left me and my dog fearful about going back up to the same place again. How can we get our confidence back? Is there anything we did wrong, or should do differently in future? — V.J., via email

I’m really sorry to hear what happened to you. It’s never easy dealing with a situation like this, and my heart goes out to you.

The first thing I want to tell you, though, is that you did absolutely nothing wrong — you reacted exactly as you should have by taking control of the situation. And on top of that I want you to know that this really isn’t the end of the world. Look at it as you’d think about two humans having a run-in: one moment you can be getting on fine with someone, but next moment you’re arguing. It usually blows over and you get back to where you were before.

And with that in mind, it’s really important that you get your confidence back and don’t let it worry you. Obviously I wasn’t there in person when this happened so I can only base my answer on what you’ve said, but here’s how I read this situation, and what I’d suggest.

This situation is a little unusual as dogs usually tend to have this sort of issue when they’re on the lead, not off it. But it is very likely to simply have been caused by some little thing which set the other dog off. Maybe he wasn’t happy about something, or felt threatened about you or your dog coming into his space too quickly, or too near the other owner, and decided that he needed to take action.

You stepped in, though, and it was all resolved. If it’s something which had been happening repeatedly I’d be more concerned, but since this is the first time this has happened, here’s what I want you to do.

The temptation is to hide away and lick your wounds, but I’d like you to make a point of meeting the other owner and her dog out on another walk. This time, make sure both dog’s are other on the lead, for obvious reasons.

But — and this is absolutely crucial, you simply must adhere to it 100% — BEFORE you do this, you have to be absolutely, completely and entirely calm and confident that everything will be okay.

Dogs are masters at picking up on non-verbal cues, and if your springer senses any nerves or apprehension, he’ll pick on it — and that could send him into ‘protect’ mode, after which it’s highly probable that you’ll end up in another aggressive situation.

So, make sure you’re happy, confident and that you — and, ideally, your acquaintance — are well drilled and have practised both their patience and the leave command, in case it’s needed.

When you meet, walk up to each other, full of confidence, smiles and relaxed chat. Stop when you’re five yards away from each other, dogs still on the leads, and calmly pass the time of day. While you do this, keep a close eye on both dogs — and if either lunges, I want its owner to very quickly, and very firmly give the ‘leave’ command, then get the dog to sit.

Get it right, in terms of your own confidence and control of the situation, and the dogs will relax and realise there is no need for trouble. I often do home visits for clients who’ve had this same problem, and I’ve found that when I’m super-confident at the end of their lead, they don’t play up — and if they do, I am there to stop them in their tracks.

Developing that confidence is something that’s taken me decades, of course, and I can’t guarantee it working without me there – but trust yourself, use your mental strength, stay in control – and, above all, read the dogs and the situation to make sure nothing bad happens.

What’s more, I’m sure it won’t, since as you say in the past both dogs have normally been kind, calm and considerate to each other. You’ll get your confidence back in no time, and you’ll be able to enjoy those walks just as you have for years.

